FICO and Xactus Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Deliver FICO Mortgage Direct License Program

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader FICO (NYSE: FICO) and Xactus, a fintech and market leader in verification solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that Xactus is the first verifications provider to finalize a multi-year agreement to participate in the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program. This milestone partnership marks a major step forward in transforming how credit scores are delivered to the mortgage industry.

Xactus is the first verifications provider to finalize a multi-year agreement to participate in the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program. Share

The FICO Mortgage Direct License Program will empower tri-merge providers, such as Xactus, to calculate and deliver FICO® Scores directly to lenders. Xactus is collaborating closely with FICO to implement the program, ensuring seamless access to FICO® Scores for its clients and supporting the modernization of credit infrastructure in the $12 trillion U.S. mortgage industry.

“We believe this partnership with FICO will fundamentally reshape how FICO Scores are delivered and priced in the mortgage industry,” said Shelley Leonard, president at Xactus. “This innovation reflects our ongoing dedication to expanding choice and flexibility for our customers. We’re proud to be the first to partner with FICO to introduce this solution and to help our clients thrive in an increasingly competitive and dynamic marketplace.”

By streamlining score delivery, the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program enables lenders to save up to 50% on per-score FICO fees, while providing flexible pricing models that reflect the critical role of the FICO® Score in mortgage funding and liquidity.

“This milestone partnership with Xactus accelerates our commitment for a more transparent, competitive, and cost-efficient mortgage lending marketplace,” said Julie May, vice president and general manager of B2B Scores at FICO. “Together, we are empowering lenders to choose the pricing model that works best for their business and customers.”

A formal update will be provided once the solution is commercially available at Xactus, including details on how lenders can begin accessing FICO® Scores directly via the FICO Mortgage Direct License Program at Xactus.

For more information on the FICO® Mortgage Direct License Program, visit https://www.ficoscore.com/mortgagedirectlicense.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

FICO and Score A Better Future are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries

About Xactus

Xactus – a leading fintech specializing in verification solutions for the mortgage and financial services industries – leverages advanced technology and industry expertise to provide innovative solutions that streamline loan origination and servicing processes. Its Intelligent Verification PlatformSM, Xactus360, enables clients to make better mortgage decisions faster while increasing efficiency and reducing waste.

To learn more, visit xactus.com or contact sales@xactus.com.

For media inquiries, please contact media@xactus.com