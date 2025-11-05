NEXT Oncology Expands to Japan in Joint Venture Partnership With Kansai Medical University

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEXT Oncology, an Avacare business, has expanded its services to Asia through a strategic partnership with Kansai Medical University in Osaka, Japan. Under the guidance of Dr. Toshio Shimizu as the Director of the Phase I program, Kansai Medical University will now offer patients in Japan the opportunity to participate in Phase I clinical trials as part of the global NEXT Oncology network.

"Together with Kansai Medical University, we’re building new bridges for innovation and expanding access to breakthrough therapies for patients in Japan and beyond.” Dr. Anthony Tolcher, CEO, NEXT Oncology Share

Dr. Shimizu is a Professor in the Department of New Experimental Therapeutics and Director of Early Phase I Drug Development Services at the Kansai Medical University Hospital, Osaka, Japan. Under the leadership and mentorship of NEXT Oncology’s CEO and Founder Dr. Anthony W. Tolcher, he completed an advanced clinical fellowship in early Phase I drug development in San Antonio from 2010 to 2012. Prof. Shimizu previously engaged in numerous oncology Phase I trials at the National Cancer Center Hospital (Tsukiji-Tokyo, Japan) during 2016-2022 as a Head of Physicians. In November of 2024, Prof. Shimizu launched a global oncology-focused first-in-human (FIH) Phase I trial platform at Kansai Medical University Hospital, where more than twenty oncology FIH Phase I trials are currently ongoing.

“Our goal has always been to bring the future of cancer treatments to patients today,” said Dr. Tolcher. “It’s especially meaningful to collaborate with Dr. Shimizu, whose skill and vision I came to know during his clinical fellowship. Together with Kansai Medical University, we’re building new bridges for innovation and expanding access to breakthrough therapies for patients in Japan and beyond.”

“NEXT Oncology and Dr. Tolcher’s global leadership in developing innovative cancer therapies is personally inspirational and is giving new hope to patients around the world,” added Dr. Shimizu. “Through this partnership, we’re ensuring that patients in Japan are part of that progress – benefitting from breakthrough treatments that could transform outcomes worldwide.”

With locations in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; Arlington, Virginia; Barcelona and Madrid, Spain; Sao Paulo, Brazil, and now Osaka, Japan, NEXT Oncology has treated more than 1,000 patients per year—cementing its position as one of the leading Phase I clinical trial centers in the world.

About Kansai Medical University

Kansai Medical University was established in 1928 under the founding spirit of “Cultivating Doctors Motivated by Benevolence, Compassion, and Empathy.” Kansai Medical University located in Hirakata City, Osaka, Japan, comprises faculties of medicine, nursing, and rehabilitation, alongside affiliated hospitals that enhance community healthcare. As a leader in medical research, it specializes in areas like cancer treatment, personalized genomic medicine, and regenerative medicine. Notably, its Near InfraRed Photo-ImmunoTherapy Research Institute is Japan's sole facility focused on this innovative cancer treatment method. Kansai Medical University Hospital (KMUH) opened in January 2006. It started as an advanced treatment hospital; KMUH is located in a conveniently accessible area from both Osaka and Kyoto’s downtown urban area and it has facilities with a total floor space of 773397.7 sq/ft (71,851m2) on premises of 340268.7 sq/ft (31,612m2) with the waterfront area of the Yodogawa Riverside Park in Osaka behind it. KMUH has 797 hospital beds, 2,173 outpatients (daily average), 783 inpatients (daily average), 13,038 annual surgery cases and total of 51 clinical departments as of May 1, 2025. Aiming to be a premier global research institute with advanced treatment hospitals, Kansai Medical University is also emphasizing internationalization as it approaches its 100th anniversary, committed to advancing healthcare for future generations.

About NEXT Oncology, an Avacare business

NEXT Oncology is dedicated to the development of new anticancer agents for patients whose current cancer therapy is no longer working to benefit them and are looking for their next option. In Texas, NEXT Oncology is partnered with Texas Oncology, the largest private oncology practice in the United States with more than 400 referring medical oncologists. In Virginia, NEXT Oncology is partnered with Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, an award-winning, independent, physician-owned practice founded more than 50 years ago to give the surrounding community greater access to high-quality cancer care. In 2025, NEXT Oncology joined the IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) family, a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. As part of this transition, NEXT Oncology is aligned with the Avacare Clinical Research Network, IQVIA’s network of specialized clinical research sites. This strategic move unlocks accelerated growth opportunities through enhanced collaboration, expanded capabilities and deeper alignment with IQVIA’s patient- and site-centric approach.