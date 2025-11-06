Sonde Health to Bring Voice-Powered Fitness Tracking to Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform for Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality Glasses

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonde Health, a global leader in voice AI-based health technology, announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to enable Sonde’s embedded vocal biomarker platform on devices powered by the Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1, processor. This collaboration enables smart glasses and AR glasses to deliver ambient, privacy and security-focused wellness monitoring through the analysis of everyday speech—without the need for explicit voice commands or user prompts.

With Sonde's platform, Snapdragon AR1-powered devices can go beyond entertainment and connectivity—they can become proactive wellness companions that help the underlying conversational AI understand how you're doing and help you feel your best.

Sonde’s technology passively detects and analyzes subtle vocal patterns to generate fitness scores across multiple wellness domains, including stress, mental fitness, cognitive fitness, and respiratory health. By embedding Sonde’s lightweight SDK directly into AI-powered devices, smart glasses and AR glasses will be able to provide real-time insights and personalized wellness support without disrupting a user’s daily routine.

“Collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to optimize our technology at the chipset level, enabling truly seamless and scalable integration for smart and AR glasses manufacturers,” said David Liu, CEO of Sonde Health. “With Sonde’s platform, Snapdragon AR1-powered devices can go beyond entertainment and connectivity—they can become proactive wellness companions that help the underlying conversational AI understand how you’re doing and help you feel your best.”

Sonde’s key features and benefits include:

User utility: Provide “above the neck” health tracking to increase mental fitness awareness. Prompt micro-changes to routines such as reminders to try breathing exercises or take a break at the onset of stress.

Provide “above the neck” health tracking to increase mental fitness awareness. Prompt micro-changes to routines such as reminders to try breathing exercises or take a break at the onset of stress. User insight: Provide insights that capture both momentary states (e.g., stress or fatigue) and long-term trends (e.g., mental fitness changes over weeks).

Provide insights that capture both momentary states (e.g., stress or fatigue) and long-term trends (e.g., mental fitness changes over weeks). Effortless user engagement: Operates passively in the background like a wearable so users do not need to change any routines.

Operates passively in the background like a wearable so users do not need to change any routines. Accessible: Works across different languages, accents and ages of people.

Works across different languages, accents and ages of people. Security and privacy: Processing voice data locally on the device, with no storage or transmission of that data ensures that user data is kept secure and confidential.

Sonde’s integration with Snapdragon AR1 platforms will enable smart glasses and AR glasses to continuously add value through future updates and the deployment of new health biomarkers. This collaboration pushes towards a new benchmark for ambient wellness technology in the rapidly growing smart glasses and AR glasses industries.

About Sonde Health

Sonde Health is the global leader in voice AI health tracking and data insights. Sonde's vocal biomarker API/SDK serves enterprise applications and devices spanning consumer wellness to population health. Leveraging a best-in-class voice data set and clinical research with over 1.2 million samples from 85,000+ individuals across four continents, Sonde uses advanced audio signal processing, speech science, and machine learning to sense and analyze subtle vocal changes due to changes in a person's physiology to provide key insights into health and well-being. www.sondehealth.com

