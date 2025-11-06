-

Tetra Tech Selected to Lead Groundwater Monitoring Services for Major UK Infrastructure Project

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Tideway has selected Tetra Tech to provide groundwater monitoring services for the next phase of the Thames Tideway Tunnel, which aims to protect the tidal River Thames and significantly reduce sewer overflow pollution.

Tetra Tech’s groundwater engineering experts will deliver high-end water and environmental monitoring services under this £2.5 million contract to support the Thames Tideway Tunnel project’s long-term operations. Our teams will leverage our Tetra Tech Delta software platforms to capture and report physical, chemical, and biological groundwater trends to the client, enabling timely decision-making. The 25-kilometer Thames Tideway Tunnel represents a significant advancement towards managing long-standing combined sewer overflows, environmental, and public health challenges.

"The Thames Tideway Tunnel is a significant national infrastructure project that addresses the challenges of combined sewage spills into the tidal reaches of the River Thames," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech is pleased to use our Leading with Science® approach and nearly 60 years of cutting-edge technical expertise to design and deliver critical services to protect public health and the health of London's greatest natural asset."

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

