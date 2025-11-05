AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Central States Indemnity Co. of Omaha and its Subsidiary

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa-” (Superior) of Central States Indemnity Co. of Omaha (CSI), and its subsidiary, CSI Life Insurance Company (CSI Life), collectively referred to as CSI. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in Omaha, NE.

The ratings reflect CSI’s and CSI Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as their adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Additionally, CSI and CSI Life benefit from their very conservative underwriting leverage, above average liquidity position and the implicit support from their ultimate parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) [NYSE: BRK A and BRK B] via investment management services, capital and risk management. CSI is a specialty insurance company, which provides credit card credit insurance and has fronting agreements with multiple insurers.

While CSI’s investment portfolio includes a relatively elevated common stock leverage, which may bring volatility to the company’s surplus, CSI’s reserves have more than enough backing from cash and short-term investments as a risk mitigating factor. CSI currently writes more non-credit insurance premiums on a gross basis compared with its long-standing credit insurance business. Most of CSI’s gross premiums written are related to long-term fronting arrangements.

