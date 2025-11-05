PawDoc Surgery + Dental Center and Lakefield Veterinary Group Partner With Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation to Provide Life-Changing Care for 20 Italian Greyhounds

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After being rescued from terrible living conditions in what officials called a suspected puppy mill and possible animal abuse case, more than 22 Italian Greyhounds are now beginning a new chapter filled with care, healing, and hope.

“We believe every pet deserves compassionate, high-quality care—especially those who have faced difficult circumstances. Together with IGRF, we’re turning rescue into recovery and giving these dogs the fresh start they deserve.” Share

After authorities seized over 40 dogs—many frightened, malnourished, and in need of urgent medical attention—the Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation (IGRF) Texas and Oklahoma Chapter opened their arms to 22 of the dogs, determined to give them a second chance at life as they prepare for adoption.

To support their recovery, PawDoc Surgery + Dental Center, located in Katy, TX, and part of Lakefield Veterinary Group, will provide 20 complimentary spay/neuter procedures, dental cleanings and extractions, rabies vaccinations, and microchipping through Lakefield’s charitable program, the Care Beyond Limits Fund—helping these dogs begin their journey toward healthy, happy lives.

“This partnership embodies who we are as a company and our core value of Doing the Right Thing,” said Mollie Hoff, CEO and Co-Founder of Lakefield Veterinary Group. “We believe every pet deserves compassionate, high-quality care—especially those who have faced difficult circumstances. Together with IGRF, we’re turning rescue into recovery and giving these dogs the fresh start they deserve.”

A Mission of Compassion and Collaboration

The initiative is funded in part by Lakefield Veterinary Group’s Care Beyond Limits Fund, a Lakefield-affiliated charitable program dedicated to standing beside veterinary professionals as partners in care, compassion, and community—supporting their “why” and helping them make a lasting impact through exceptional medicine and meaningful partnerships. By covering the cost of surgical and dental procedures, the fund ensures that financial barriers never stand in the way of care.

The Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation Texas and Oklahoma Chapter, led by Robin Weill, Dina Kenemore, and Sylvia Arehart, is part of a national nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming Italian Greyhounds in need. Through a network of volunteers and foster families, IGRF provides medical care, love, and second chances to hundreds of dogs each year.

“It’s been an honor for our team to receive these Italian Greyhounds into care and to have the collaboration and wonderful partnership with PawDoc! We’re excited! They have the same mission we do, and that is assuring these rescued IGs get the best possible care and are ready to step into their new lives as beloved pets,” said Robin Weill of the Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation.

“The PawDoc Surgery + Dental Center team has given us such peace of mind. They were able to schedule and accommodate more than 20 dogs for not only spay and neuter surgeries, but also complex dental procedures for dogs with neglected oral health and advanced periodontal disease,” said Robin. “They’ve been a dream to work with in terms of the logistics of such a large undertaking. We are so grateful to PawDoc for their commitment to these foster dogs and look forward to sharing updates about these pups.”

Community Impact

“This is more than a medical mission—it’s a story of hope, healing, and second chances,” said Dr. Joyce Li of PawDoc Surgery + Dental Center. “Italian Greyhounds are delicate sighthounds that require special care with anesthesia and surgery, making this partnership both meaningful and medically significant. We’re proud to stand beside the Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation in giving these dogs a safe path to recovery and a second chance at life.”

The procedures will take place throughout November at PawDoc Surgery + Dental Center in Katy, Texas, with follow-up care and adoption support coordinated through IGRF. All Italian Greyhounds treated by PawDoc are available for adoption through the Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation. To learn more about each dog, visit igrescuetx.org or their profile on PetFinder.com.

About PawDoc Surgery + Dental Center

PawDoc Surgery + Dental Center, located in Katy, TX, is redefining veterinary care by making surgery and dental services more accessible and affordable—without compromising quality or compassion. Centered on the human–animal bond, PawDoc provides concierge-style experiences that include booking directly with licensed veterinary technicians, real-time SMS updates throughout each pet’s procedure, and transparent pricing available online. Offering care that’s on average 30% more affordable than traditional clinics, PawDoc specializes in routine spays and neuters, advanced soft-tissue surgeries, mass removals, dental cleanings, and extractions—all delivered with personalized touches that celebrate every pet who comes through their doors.

About Lakefield Veterinary Group and the Care Beyond Limits Fund

Lakefield Veterinary Group is a family-owned veterinary hospital group with more than 80 hospitals across 12 states and over 2,000 employees. Headquartered in Kent, WA, Lakefield supports compassionate, high-quality care while honoring the local spirit of each hospital. The Care Beyond Limits Fund is a Lakefield-affiliated charitable initiative, created to help pets, families, and communities in need—funding medical treatments and supporting outreach programs that embody the company’s mission of Doing the Right Thing.