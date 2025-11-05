New MasterChef Loyalty Campaign to Launch at all QFC Stores

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quality Food Centers (QFC), a Kroger Company banner with 58 supermarkets in the Pacific Northwest, has added a new earn and redeem component to its “More Taste. Less Waste.” loyalty campaign. With this addition, QFC customers doing their regular shopping earn digital points that can be redeemed for high-quality MasterChef kitchenware. The new campaign marks QFC’s second collaboration with TCC, the global loyalty solutions leader, and MasterChef, the hit culinary TV competition series with more than 24 million YouTube fans and followers worldwide.

“At QFC, when we say 'Fresh For Everyone’, it's about making it easier for families to enjoy fresh, affordable food every day. Through our partnership with TCC, we’re proud to offer free, high-quality food storage products to help keep their groceries fresh,” said Brent Stewart, president of QFC.

By partnering with MasterChef, which has over 22 billion TikTok views alone, QFC and TCC tap into a vast, engaged audience across TV and digital, raising QFC’s and the campaign’s awareness, while encouraging shopper participation and engagement. In addition, MasterChef contestant and Season 12 All-Star finalist, Michael Silverstein, will engage with shoppers through in-store/online events and cooking demonstrations, offering healthful recipes and kitchen tips to delight shoppers and QFC store teams alike.

Julie Lyle, President North America for TCC Global, underscored the growing importance of layered loyalty offerings. “Retailers are increasingly stacking loyalty programs to create urgency and reward value-conscious shoppers,” she said, reflecting on how these programs drive both customer engagement and incremental sales for supermarkets. “This is the second campaign we’ve done with QFC because their leadership has seen that these programs delight their customers, reinforce their brand promise and deliver incomparable results for their business.”

Program Overview

For every $10 spent in store or online, customers collect digital points that can be redeemed for free MasterChef Glass Food Storage only at QFC stores. The campaign, which runs from today through February 24, 2026, showcases updated marketing visuals and emphasizes the fresh, affordable food on offer across every QFC shopping channel.​

Loyalty Program Impact: Industry Statistics

Numerous studies highlight the effectiveness of supermarket loyalty programs in driving profitable growth:

Members who redeem rewards spend 3.1 times more annually than non-redeemers.​

Loyalty program members generate 12–18% more incremental revenue per year and can boost store revenues by up to 25% annually.​

85% say loyalty programs influence repeat shopping, and 75% report spending more at brands with loyalty initiatives.​

A 5% lift in retention can raise profits by as much as 25%, according to several sources.​

About Quality Food Centers

Quality Food Centers, Inc., better known as QFC, is an American supermarket chain based in Bellevue, Washington, east of Seattle. It is a subsidiary of Kroger and has 58 stores in western Washington and northwestern Oregon, primarily located in the Puget Sound region and Portland–Vancouver metropolitan area.

About TCC Global

TCC Global is a multinational marketing company specializing in creating loyalty programs that delight shoppers, reward loyalty and drive retail business results. TCC has been a global leader in loyalty solutions for 35+ years and is trusted by 80 of the top 100 grocery retailers worldwide, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Tesco, Carrefour and Aldi. TCC’s offerings include exclusive ranges from coveted brands like Netflix, Reebok, Fissler and Chefclub.