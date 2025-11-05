Silver Oak Securities Partners with TaxStatus to Deliver IRS-Verified Financial Data to Independent Advisors

JACKSON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Oak Securities, Inc., a leading independent broker-dealer and SEC-registered investment advisor, has partnered with TaxStatus to provide its network of independent financial advisors with direct access to IRS-verified financial data and continuous account monitoring. The integration eliminates the traditional back-and-forth of collecting tax returns and financial documents, allowing advisors to access ten years of historical financial data through a simple 60-second client e-signature process.

TaxStatus connects directly to the IRS to pull verified financial information, analyzing over 3,000 data points per taxpayer to uncover held-away assets, business ownership, real estate holdings, retirement accounts, and other financial details that advisors typically spend hours trying to collect. The platform then monitors clients' IRS accounts in real-time for three years, alerting advisors to tax liabilities, refunds, audits, or filing discrepancies before clients receive official notices from the IRS.

“We're constantly evaluating best-in-breed technology that helps our advisors grow organically and serve their clients at the highest level,” said Billy Hopkins, CEO of Silver Oak Securities. “TaxStatus solves one of the most time-consuming challenges advisors face: getting complete, accurate financial data. This partnership gives our advisors a significant competitive advantage in both prospecting conversations and ongoing client service initiatives.”

The platform addresses a critical gap in financial planning. Many clients work with multiple advisors and hold assets across various institutions, making it difficult for any single advisor to provide comprehensive guidance. TaxStatus gives advisors visibility into the full financial picture, including businesses, limited partnerships, trusts, and other complex structures that wealthy clients often use to hold assets.

“Financial plans are only as strong as the data they’re built on. With TaxStatus, advisors gain access to the most accurate and timely information available, ensuring recommendations are grounded in verified financial data, not estimates. This empowers advisors to deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients,” said Kevin Knull, CEO of TaxStatus. “We’re thrilled to partner with Silver Oak as they continue providing advisors the tools and support they need to grow and succeed.”

The partnership offers Silver Oak advisors enterprise-grade security through SOC 2 Type II compliance and AES-256 encryption, along with built-in FINRA-compliant KYC verification. Advisors can brand consent forms and insight reports with their own identity, creating a seamless client experience. The platform supports total household management, allowing advisors to monitor financial data for spouses, dependents, estates, trusts, businesses, and investments with at least 1% ownership.

Advisors can access TaxStatus through preferred enterprise pricing billed directly through Silver Oak Securities.

For more information about Silver Oak, visit joinsilveroaksecurities.com. To learn more about TaxStatus, visit www.taxstatus.com.

About Silver Oak Securities

Silver Oak Securities, Inc. is an independent, full-service Broker-Dealer and SEC-Registered Investment Advisor committed to supporting independent financial professionals. With equity ownership opportunities, modern technology, and a high-touch support model, Silver Oak empowers advisors to build meaningful client relationships and grow their practices on their own terms.

About Tax Status, Inc.:

Tax Status, Inc. is a fintech company specializing in providing verified financial data. Founded with the mission of making tax and financial data more accessible and actionable, the company serves financial institutions, wealth management firms, and enterprises seeking to leverage IRS-verified financial data to help render better advice to their clients. Tax Status, Inc. is committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance while providing turnkey solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing business processes.