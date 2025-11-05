3E and SAP Extend Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Product Compliance Solutions for Global Supply Chains

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3E, a leading global provider of regulatory expertise and intelligent product compliance solutions, today announced the formal extension of its long-term partnership with SAP, reaffirming both companies’ commitment to co-innovation and customer success. Under the extended collaboration, 3E will continue to deliver embedded regulatory content for SAP® S/4HANA® for product compliance, while supporting expanded commercial models and initiatives designed to empower customers with more flexible, future-ready compliance solutions.

Enabling Smarter, More Flexible Compliance

Through the evergreen agreement, SAP and 3E will:

Embed regulatory content delivery into SAP S/4HANA for Product Compliance, ensuring customers benefit from best-in-class, continuously updated, global regulatory content. This is inclusive of lists and phrases, and substance data. Occupational exposure limit (OEL) values are extended into SAP S/4HANA for EHS.

into SAP S/4HANA for Product Compliance, ensuring customers benefit from best-in-class, continuously updated, global regulatory content. This is inclusive of lists and phrases, and substance data. Occupational exposure limit (OEL) values are into SAP S/4HANA for EHS. Support SAP’s evolving commercial models , which provide customers greater flexibility in how they move between SAP software versions, and utilize the new SAP Supply Chain Package, which includes product compliance capabilities powered by 3E content.

, which provide customers greater flexibility in how they move between SAP software versions, and utilize the new SAP Supply Chain Package, which includes product compliance capabilities powered by 3E content. Strengthen co-development initiatives, with a commitment to expanded joint business planning and innovation.

SAP provides an integrated software solution that enables companies to manage regulatory, environmental, and safety requirements throughout the product lifecycle. Embedded regulatory content provided by 3E is critical to SAP’s overall solution due to 3E's unparalleled regulatory content quality and excellence as an innovation partner.

Building the Foundation for Sustainable Innovation

3E and SAP also laid the groundwork to fully leverage the SAP Sustainability Data Model, with AI-powered extensions developed by 3E. These innovations will help companies integrate compliance data with sustainability goals with more agility, improving transparency, reducing risk, and accelerating responsible growth.

“Compliance is no longer just about meeting regulations—it’s a critical enabler of innovation, sustainability, and speed to market,” said Greg Gartland, CEO, 3E. “By renewing and expanding our partnership with SAP, we are helping customers embed compliance intelligence directly into their business processes, giving them the agility to thrive in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

Proof in Action: ERC+ Suite and Hybrid Adapter

The renewal underscores the success of 3E solutions already in place, ensuring customers get the most from SAP:

3E ERC+™ Suite delivers comprehensive regulatory intelligence automation —including global substance lists, toxicological & ecotoxicological data, multilingual phrase libraries, and automated decision support.

delivers comprehensive regulatory intelligence automation —including global substance lists, toxicological & ecotoxicological data, multilingual phrase libraries, and automated decision support. 3E Hybrid Adapter, a unique innovation co-developed with SAP, bridges SAP S/4HANA “Classic” and “New” environments for Product Compliance. It enables companies to take advantage of SAP’s new software functionality while transitioning from existing capabilities at their own pace.

A Partnership Built for the Long Term

Since 2019, as SAP’s chosen development partner for Product Compliance, 3E has provided embedded regulatory content with every new SAP S/4HANA installation. Together, SAP and 3E are enabling safer, more sustainable supply chains and empowering companies worldwide to manage risk, protect their brands, and accelerate innovation.

About 3E

3E delivers world-class regulatory expertise and innovative technology that embeds data and intelligence about chemicals, regulations, products and supply chains, into the decision-making and innovation moments that matter most to support chemical and workplace safety, supply chain transparency, and speed to market. Since 1988, the world’s leading chemical, manufacturing, retail and pharmaceutical companies have relied on 3E’s team of experts and market-leading chemical workplace safety, product stewardship and supply chain management solutions. From Horizon scanning and regulatory news, to efficient SDS authoring and management, to supply chain management – 3E’s powerful product and chemical compliance solutions help power the global economy. We empower safety, elevate stewardship, and enable sustainability for more than 5,000 customers globally. Learn more at www.3Eco.com.