Advanced Intralogistics Acquires Anchor Technical Services Expanding Support Capabilities for Warehouse Automation Solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Intralogistics, a leader in intelligent warehouse automation and robotics solutions, today announced the acquisition of key assets of Anchor Technical Services, a trusted provider of warehouse maintenance and facility services. This acquisition strengthens Advanced Intralogistics' ability to deliver fully integrated, lifecycle solutions for warehouse and distribution center operations nationwide.

Anchor Technical Services has built a strong reputation for ensuring operational uptime and reliability through preventive maintenance, repair services, and safety inspections for warehouse facilities and equipment. By integrating these capabilities with Advanced Intralogistics’ cutting-edge automation technologies, customers will benefit from a seamless approach to both automation performance and facility management.

“This acquisition marks a major step in our mission to help customers optimize every aspect of their warehouse operations,” said Anthony Pishotti, President of Advanced Intralogistics. “By integrating Anchor Technical Service’s exceptional service network and maintenance expertise into our existing network, we are expanding our internal capabilities from Texas to the Carolinas. We can now provide direct, end-to-end support, from implementation through long-term optimization and operational reliability.”

The acquisition also expands Advanced Intralogistics' employee footprint into seven additional states, more than doubling the workforce and will provide an improvement to our existing service levels. Customers will gain access to a broader suite of offerings, including automated system maintenance programs, 24/7 on-site support, and predictive analytics for equipment health monitoring.

This move aligns with Advanced Intralogistics’ broader strategy, including its recently launched Performance Pay™ model, a partnership approach that ties customer automation goals directly to solution performance. “With the addition of the Anchor Technical Services team, we’re continuing our commitment to being where our customers need us,” Pishotti added. “We’re doubling down by combining service team capacity with the industry’s most advanced automation technologies.”

The transaction closed on November 5, 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Advanced Intralogistics

Founded in 2020, Advanced Intralogistics delivers comprehensive automation and material handling solutions across North America. Services include lean process flow consulting, warehouse system design, robotics, solution integration, project management, and services designed to optimize a customer’s warehouse and/or distribution operation.

In 2025, the company expanded its offerings to include its Performance PayTM partnership model, reflecting the broader commitment to operationally-aligned outcomes and long-term value for their customers.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Advanced Intralogistics partners with top-tier technology providers including Locus Robotics, Dematic, Daifuku, Mecalux, Geek+, Bastian, Trew, Frazier, Linde, Modula, Fanuc, Addverb, and Top Hat Engineering. For more information, visit https://advancedintralogistics.com.