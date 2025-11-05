Alerus Financial Expands Osaic Institutions Relationship to Serve New Markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced that Alerus, a leading commercial wealth bank and national retirement services provider, has expanded its relationship with the firm's institutional channel.

Alerus provides comprehensive financial solutions to individuals and businesses, including banking, wealth services, and retirement and benefits plans and services. In 2024, Alerus acquired Home Federal Savings Bank, growing its footprint and driving the need for additional securities and investment advisory services.

After evaluating several broker-dealer partners, Alerus chose Osaic Institutions for its enhanced technology, additional compliance resources and dedicated relationship management support designed to elevate the client experience. The Alerus team also cited platform flexibility and direct access to Osaic’s senior leadership as key factors in their decision.

“When we evaluated broker-dealer options for this expansion, Osaic’s clear banker-focused culture made the decision easy for us,” said Jim Collins, executive vice president and chief banking and revenue officer at Alerus. “The Osaic Institutions team really understands the market from a banker’s perspective and provides the tools and community we need to deliver exceptional service and long-term growth.”

The expanded relationship adds approximately $246 million in total assets under management to the Osaic platform.

“Alerus has a long-standing reputation for helping clients achieve financial confidence through personalized banking, retirement and wealth management solutions,” said Stephen Amarante, executive vice president of Osaic Institutions. “We’re proud to support their continued success as they further develop their wealth management program. Together, we’re committed to empowering Alerus advisors with the flexibility, technology and resources they need to deliver exceptional client experiences.”

Osaic Institutions continues to grow its institutional channel through new affiliations with Blaze Credit Union, Union Bank and five additional credit union programs: Rave Financial, South Metro Federal, Capital, Impact and Noble Credit Unions—bringing nearly $500 million in combined assets. Earlier this year, Osaic partnered with Navy Federal Investment Services, part of the nation’s largest credit union, further strengthening its presence in the credit union and banking market.

Firms or individuals looking for more information on Osaic Institutions should visit osaic.com/institutions.

About Osaic Institutions:

Osaic Institutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Osaic Holdings, Inc., is focused on the institution channel. Osaic Institutions' mission is to support the strategic role that bank and credit union investment programs can play in the lives of their clients and members. Cultivating a spirit of community and partnership, Osaic Institutions champions the enduring value of financial institutions, investment programs and financial professionals. For more information, visit www.osaic.com/institutions.

About Osaic:

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

