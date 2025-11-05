Hatch Bank Partners With Sungage Financial to Facilitate Loans for Residential Solar and Home Efficiency Projects

SAN MARCOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hatch Bank (“Hatch” or “the Bank”), a purpose-built, tech-forward sponsor bank that provides specialized financial products and services, announced a partnership with Sungage Financial (“Sungage”), a leading provider of financing for residential solar and home efficiency projects.

“Hatch’s sole objective is to partner with best-in-class strategic lending platforms and, with its experienced management team and strong product offering, Sungage has established itself as a market leader,” said Jeffrey Green, Interim President of Hatch Bank. “We’re excited to combine our team’s deep expertise with Sungage’s easy-to-use platform, extensive installer network and unique product offering in support of their lending program. In doing so, we are also pleased to continue building on our strong relationship with Sungage’s investor and lending partner, The Carlyle Group.”

Through the partnership, Hatch will serve as Sungage’s originating bank partner and support key facets of their robust capital markets strategy. As Sungage continues to scale its operations, Hatch’s sophisticated and seamless process allows Sungage’s investors to purchase newly-issued Sungage loans efficiently.

“Hatch’s specialized experience in the solar industry, from its management team to its Board of Directors, make them an ideal partner to support our program,” said Michael Gilroy, Sungage CEO. “As we work to accelerate the transition to sustainable homeownership, our partnership with Hatch supports the effort to make solar ownership and home efficiency projects more affordable and accessible for our homeowners.”

Hatch’s consultative approach meets clients where they are, fostering collaboration and creativity to understand client needs and deepen partnerships. To learn more about Hatch’s partnership with Sungage and the unique lending products they offer, visit the Hatch or Sungage website.

About Hatch Bank

Hatch Bank is a purpose-built, tech-forward sponsor bank that forgoes the one-size-fits-all approach to offer specialized financial products and services. Hatch empowers lending partners to thrive by providing tailored financial solutions, deep industry expertise, and collaborative partnerships. Hatch offers a variety of embedded lending solutions, including solar and healthcare financing, commercial cards, and retail point-of-sale. Headquartered in San Marcos, California, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. To learn more and hatch a partnership that goes beyond banking, please visit the Hatch Bank website, www.hatchbank.com.

About Sungage Financial

Sungage Financial LLC is accelerating the transition to sustainable homeownership by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions at the lowest initial monthly payments available. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Oakland, CA, and teams in Hawaii and Utah, Sungage currently operates in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.sungagefinancial.com.