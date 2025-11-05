Northumbrian Water Selects Medallia to Elevate Customer Experience for 4 Million Water Customers

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience management, has partnered with Northumbrian Water Group, one of the United Kingdom’s top-performing water providers, to revolutionize customer engagement and satisfaction across its extensive service network.

Northumbrian Water provides water and sewerage services to 2.7 million customers in the North East of England, trading as Northumbrian Water, and supplies water services to 1.8 million customers across Essex and Suffolk in the East of England trading as Essex & Suffolk Water. With a mission to be a national leader in sustainable water and wastewater solutions, Northumbrian Water sought a robust voice of the customer platform to enhance its customer measure of experience performance and proactively engage customers.

Within three months of implementation, Medallia’s industry-leading platform–the Medallia Experience Cloud–was seamlessly integrated across Northumbrian Water’s customer touchpoints to power an omnichannel experience program. The program includes a variety of touchpoints from the contact center, field operations and case management teams, and across new digital touchpoints. This allows the utility to gather comprehensive insights from customers interacting via online platforms and apps.

“We were immediately impressed by Medallia’s expertise and the sophistication of its platform,” said Dawn Creighton, Head of Customer Strategy and Experience at Northumbrian Water Group. “Medallia’s team of implementation experts made the process so fluid. They were able to liaise with our technical teams to make the process as easy as possible. By leveraging Medallia’s tools, we are able to proactively resolve customer issues, enhance satisfaction, and gain actionable insights that help us maintain our position as an industry leader.”

Northumbrian Water’s focus on customer satisfaction is reflected in its consistent top-tier ranking in the Customer Measure of Experience (C-MeX) metric, a regulatory standard assessing customer experience across the water industry. Medallia’s advanced text analytics and sentiment analysis have provided the utility provider with actionable insights to improve key metrics such as Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT). The platform’s text analytics and recovery loop tools have improved responsiveness and trust by reducing customer effort and resolving issues efficiently. Since implementation, survey reach has expanded from 30 percent to a broader audience, capturing insights previously missed. Customer engagement scores consistently exceed 9.2 out of 10, and a tailored customer measure of experience survey workflow provides more accurate tracking of performance metrics.

“Northumbrian Water’s dedication to enhancing customer experience sets a benchmark for the utilities industry,” said Mark Bishof, CEO at Medallia. “We are proud to work alongside such a progressive organization and support their mission to deliver exceptional service. This partnership not only drives operational efficiency but also ensures customers’ voices are at the center of their decision-making.”

Northumbrian Water has since implemented Medallia Digital Experience Analytics (DXA), integrating it with the Medallia Experience Cloud (MEC) platform already in use. This integration has enabled the company to gain deeper insight into its digital customer journeys. Northumbrian Water is also now working with Medallia’s experience advisors to fine-tune its implementation and further enhance online experiences using the insights drawn from across DXA and MEC.

About Northumbrian Water

Northumbrian Water Limited provides water and sewerage services to 2.7 million customers in the North East of England, trading as Northumbrian Water, and supplies water services to 1.8 million customers across Essex and Suffolk in the East of England trading as Essex & Suffolk Water.

In 2024, Northumbrian Water Group was named the world's most ethical water company for the 13th time and received accreditation for the third time to the Good Business Charter. The company was also recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces (Super Large) by the Great Places to Work Institute for the fourth consecutive year and awarded Centre of Excellence in Wellbeing status.

About Medallia

Medallia is the global leader in customer and employee experience, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands — including 7 of the Fortune 10. Medallia’s AI-driven platform helps enterprise organizations turn billions of feedback signals into clear, prioritized actions. With deep domain expertise, a powerful partner ecosystem, and consistent leadership recognition from top industry analysts, Medallia transforms customer experience into a strategic driver of business growth. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

