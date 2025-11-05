Hostie Announces Strategic Integration with OpenTable to Enhance Guest Communication and Operational Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hostie, an AI-powered communications platform built to enhance human connections in hospitality, today announced a strategic integration with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech. Live now, the collaboration enables restaurants using both platforms to automate diner calls, enhance operational efficiency, and handle reservations seamlessly using AI-powered voice technology.

The integration allows for seamless communication between Hostie's virtual concierge platform and OpenTable's reservation system, enabling restaurants to provide multilingual guest service while reducing manual processes. This means restaurants can now handle reservation requests via voice and text in over 20 languages, automatically sync booking data, and receive instant notifications for special requests – all while enabling staff to focus on delivering exceptional in-person hospitality.

Key capabilities of the integration include:

Voice and text message reservations in over 20 languages across OpenTable's global network of 60,000 restaurants

Real-time operator alerts for special requests, private events, and immediate reservation or ordering needs

Ability to send targeted text messages and promote OpenTable experiences and special occasions

Complete real-time interaction transcripts for full visibility into guest preferences and requests

"This partnership with OpenTable represents exactly the kind of innovation the restaurant industry needs right now," said Randall Hom, Co-founder and CEO at Hostie. "We're not replacing human hospitality – we're enhancing it. By handling routine communication tasks, like answering inbound calls and texts, we free restaurant staff to focus on creating those magical in-person moments that keep guests coming back."

“As restaurants increasingly embrace voice AI to streamline operations and better manage demand, our partnership with Hostie strengthens OpenTable’s ability to offer solutions that meet the unique needs of every business,” said Sagar Mehta, CTO of OpenTable.

The restaurant industry continues to grapple with workforce constraints, with many establishments operating with reduced staff while guest expectations for personalized service remain high. The challenge is particularly acute when it comes to phone communication – 69% of Americans say they are likely to give up on a restaurant altogether if no one answers the phone. On average, Hostie resolves 81% of all calls without any human intervention, resulting in a 97% customer satisfaction score (CSAT).

The Hostie and OpenTable integration directly addresses these challenges by automating routine reservation management while preserving the human touch that defines exceptional hospitality. For restaurants, the technology means fewer missed calls during peak hours, reduced staff time spent on booking logistics, and better preparation for guest needs through detailed interaction records. For diners, it means barrier-free access to reservations regardless of language, communication preference, or time of day.

Since launching with a pilot program of five restaurants in 2024, Hostie has rapidly scaled to serve more than 200 locations across New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and other key markets. The platform has already answered over 400,000 guest calls, helping restaurants recover missed interactions, increase walk-ins, and boost reservations.

About Hostie

Hostie is an AI-powered guest communications platform that gives restaurants a smarter way to connect with customers. Created by restaurant operators, Hostie streamlines communication by centralizing calls, texts, and emails. We automate everyday tasks like managing reservations and answering common questions, so restaurants can stay responsive and focus on creating meaningful guest experiences. For more information please visit www.hostie.ai.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.