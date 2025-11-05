Autonomize AI selected to join the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program to Expand Enterprise AI Impact in Healthcare and Life Sciences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autonomize AI, a healthcare AI company pioneering enterprise-grade Agentic AI solutions, today announced its acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. The invite-only program accelerates venture-backed B2B startups through technical enablement and access to Microsoft’s global enterprise customer network.

Participation in the Pegasus Program follows Autonomize AI’s recent $28 million Series A funding round and ongoing expansion of its leadership team, underscoring the company’s rapid momentum in transforming healthcare and life sciences organizations discover insights, improve decision-making, and deliver value through its healthcare-native AI platform and marketplace of healthcare-native AI Agents.

As part of Project Pegasus, Autonomize AI will:

Expand access by publishing its solutions directly on Microsoft Marketplace, making them easy to discover and deploy.





Accelerate adoption through collaboration with Microsoft's enterprise account teams to bring solutions to customers faster.





through collaboration with Microsoft’s enterprise account teams to bring solutions to customers faster. Drive customer outcomes through coordinated go-to-market efforts, including opportunity generation and shared customer engagements.

“Acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program marks an important milestone for Autonomize AI as we scale to meet rising demand for AI that blends automation of manual tasks with augmenting human expertise,” said Ganesh Padmanabhan, Co-Founder & CEO of Autonomize AI. “With Microsoft’s technical and go-to-market collaboration, we are positioned to bring our accountable AI Agents to more healthcare enterprises—reducing administrative burden, empowering clinical teams, and accelerating care decisions in an industry that urgently needs both efficiency and trust.”

Autonomize AI will host an upcoming webinar, ‘Building an Agentic Healthcare Enterprise with Autonomize AI on Microsoft Azure,’ spotlighting how the company helps health enterprises reduce administrative bottlenecks in complex operational workflows—blending automation with human expertise to deliver faster decisions, lower costs, and better patient experiences.

About the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program connects high-potential companies with enterprise customers seeking innovative solutions that deliver value. The program provides technical validation, architecture reviews, marketplace readiness, and go-to-market support for up to 24 months. “Autonomize AI exemplifies the type of innovative, venture-backed company we are pleased to support,” said Sally Frank, Global Lead of Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups. “Microsoft’s commitment to working with customers is helping drive digital transformation in healthcare for people, organizations and industries around the world.”

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI uses specialized AI Agents to simplify some of healthcare’s most complex and manual processes, transforming them into streamlined, AI-native operations. Our solutions reduce administrative bottlenecks in utilization management, care management, contracts, claims, and payments—blending automation with human expertise to deliver faster decisions, lower costs, and better patient experiences. Autonomize works with healthcare providers, payers, life sciences organizations, and digital health companies—including 3 of the 5 largest healthcare enterprises in the U.S. We are backed by top-tier venture capital, including Valtruis, Asset Management Ventures, Cigna Group Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, and TAU Ventures.

For more information, please visit www.autonomize.ai.