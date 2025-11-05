Hyatt and Chase Expand their Collaboration as World of Hyatt Loyalty Program Continues Industry-Leading Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: H) today announced an expanded agreement with Chase (NYSE: JPM), building on the successful collaboration between Hyatt and Chase that rewards World of Hyatt cardmembers for stays across Hyatt’s global portfolio.

World of Hyatt remains the fastest-growing loyalty program in the global hospitality industry with more than 60 million members, growing at a rate of nearly 30% annually since 2017. Through its continued emphasis on member choice and recognition, World of Hyatt is one of the most valuable hospitality loyalty programs, with more than 40% more members per hotel compared to the next closest competitor. The result is highly engaged members who spend more, stay more, and book through direct channels more frequently than non-members.

“Our expanded agreement with Chase marks an exciting next chapter in how we grow, reward, and engage with our most loyal travelers,” said Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt. “By deepening our collaboration, we’re creating more ways for Chase cardmembers to experience Hyatt’s global portfolio and for World of Hyatt members to be recognized beyond their stays – driving meaningful value for our guests, our owners, and our brands.”

Hyatt expects a significant increase in economics following the expanded agreement with Chase, driven by the expanded collaboration, the continued growth of World of Hyatt membership, the strength of Hyatt's global portfolio of premium brands serving travelers with high disposable incomes, and Hyatt’s robust hotel room pipeline in sought-after destinations. The expanded collaboration is expected to drive additional stays to Hyatt properties from other Chase cardmembers via Chase Travel and Chase Ultimate Rewards. World of Hyatt Explorist status will be added as a benefit for top spending Chase Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmembers beginning in the middle of 2026. Hyatt will also continue to increase the number of luxury and premium brands, such as Park Hyatt and Alila, participating in The Edit by Chase Travel.

“We are proud to deepen our over 15-year relationship with Hyatt, expanding our collaboration across not only co-brand, but also our branded cards and Chase Travel,” said Allison Beer, Chief Executive Officer of Card & Connected Commerce, Chase. “The participation from Hyatt in our luxury hotel program, The Edit, and offering loyalty status to Sapphire Reserve cardmembers allows us to deliver even greater value and flexibility to our mutual customers when they stay at world-class Hyatt properties."

The impact to adjusted EBITDA recognized by Hyatt related to the economics of the credit card programs and similar third-party relationships is expected to be approximately $50 million in 2025 and more than double to approximately $105 million in 2027, with anticipated continued growth in future years. Hyatt will receive upfront pre-tax cash totaling $47 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which will be recognized within franchise and other fees over the life of the agreement. Additional financial details can be referenced at the end of this press release.

World of Hyatt credit cards provide cardmembers with more opportunities to earn and redeem at nearly 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in the Hyatt portfolio and over 1,200 Mr & Mrs Smith properties around the world. World of Hyatt stands apart from other hospitality loyalty programs with clear, reliable value – offering cardmembers exceptional redemption benefits including a fixed award chart and choice in milestone rewards.

Additionally, Hyatt plans to expand its card portfolio as Hyatt and Chase continue to grow their relationship, building on the success of its current co-branded credit cards – the World of Hyatt Credit Card and the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card. The World of Hyatt credit card portfolio has experienced incredible growth with over 30% increase in card spend and over 25% increase in total cardmembers over the last two years. World of Hyatt cardmember benefits include:

World of Hyatt Credit Card & Business Card:

Up to 9 total points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels (4 Bonus Points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases, plus 5 Base Points per eligible $1 spent for being a World of Hyatt member)

2 Bonus Points per $1 spent on fitness club and gym memberships

1 Bonus Point per $1 spent on all other purchases

Complimentary World of Hyatt Discoverist status

World of Hyatt Credit Card

2 Bonus Points per $1 spent on local transit and commuting, dining, airline tickets purchased directly from the airlines

1 free night award each year after your cardmember anniversary at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel worldwide and a second free night after you spend $15,000 on purchases in a calendar year

World of Hyatt Business Card

2 Bonus Points per $1 spent in your top three categories each quarter. Eligible categories are dining, shipping, airline tickets when purchased directly with the airline, local transit & commuting, social media & search engine advertising, car rental agencies, gas stations, internet, cable & phone services

Earn up to $100 in Hyatt credits each anniversary year. Spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn $50 statement credits up to two times each anniversary year

To learn more about the World of Hyatt credit cards, please visit: https://world.hyatt.com/content/gp/en/rewards/hyatt-credit-card.html.

Estimated Financial Impact

Recognized by Hyatt related to the economics of the credit card programs and similar third-party relationships

(in millions)

FY25 Outlook FY26 Estimate FY27 Estimate Franchise and other fees $ 100 $ 90 $ 105 Other revenues1 $ 45 $ - $ - Other direct costs1 $ (90 ) $ - $ - Adjusted G&A expenses1 $ (5 ) $ - $ - Impact to Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 50 $ 90 $ 105 1As of the effective date of the amendment, the credit card programs are now part of our World of Hyatt loyalty program and as a result, amounts previously recognized within other revenues, other direct costs, and Adjusted G&A expenses, along with expected future benefits related to the expansion of the programs, will be recognized within revenues for reimbursed costs and reimbursed costs on our condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). License fee revenues will continue to be recognized within franchise and other fees within gross fees. 2Represents Adjusted EBITDA recognized by Hyatt related to the economics of the credit card programs and similar third-party relationships. The Company has not included a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA related to the credit card programs as the adjustments are either not applicable or items that the Company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts. For a reconciliation of consolidated net income attributable to Hyatt Hotels Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the “Financials” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website. Expand

The Company's estimates are based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Hyatt will achieve these results.

