Avitia Spearheads Advanced Liquid Biopsy Cancer Testing Ecosystem in Thailand with The Chitrapatima Foundation

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avitia, an AI-powered cancer diagnostics company advancing access to fast and affordable molecular testing, today announced its entry into Thailand through a partnership with The Chitrapatima Foundation, a charitable foundation that was established in 1973 at the headquarters of the Fourth Army under the leadership of General Sant Chitrapatima and his wife, Khun Ying Varee Chitrapatima — a Lady-in-Waiting to Her Majesty the Queen. The Foundation, which develops projects to improve the well-being of the Thai people, will establish Thailand’s first advanced liquid biopsy cancer testing ecosystem for hospitals and communities. Leveraging Avitia’s AI-powered precision diagnostics, Thai people can receive more precise treatment guidance through a simple blood test. The initiative supports the Foundation’s mandate to advance the nation’s health through biomedical innovation, improving the availability of advanced cancer care by removing financial and geographical barriers that have historically limited access.

Leveraging Avitia’s AI-powered precision diagnostics, Thai people can receive more precise cancer treatment guidance through a simple blood test, furthering The Chitrapatima Foundation’s mandate to advance the nation’s health and well-being. Share

Furthermore, Thailand’s status as a recognized global healthcare hub means over two billion people across Southeast Asia stand to benefit with improved treatment outcomes from Avitia’s localized testing solution. This builds on Avitia’s global footprint, with over 40,000 patients already tested across Canada, Australia, the United States, and the Middle East.

“Establishing the liquid biopsy testing ecosystem with Avitia reinforces our responsibility to improve the lives of the Thai people, making genetic cancer testing accessible and affordable,” said Executive Director General Dr. Suwicha Tim Chitrapatima. Leading the foundation unites his parents’ legacy of public service and five decades of biomedical research. “We are extending this commitment by bringing the benefits of personalized medicine to all patients, regardless of income. This marks the first step toward integrating this genomic testing platform into Thailand’s national health policy under our socialized health care system.”

“Avitia is proud to bring our advanced cancer diagnostics to Thailand in partnership with the esteemed Chitrapatima Foundation, which for generations has led initiatives that improve the lives of the Thai people,” said James Lumsdaine, CEO of Avitia. “Together, we are establishing the ecosystem to deliver affordable, AI-enhanced testing directly to patients across Thailand — creating a model for future public–private partnerships that expand access to precision medicine while strengthening health systems that serve every community.”

About Avitia

Avitia delivers advanced NGS-molecular testing solutions directly to laboratories via the company’s AI/ML platform. The company’s modular precision medicine technology equips clinical laboratories with cutting-edge NGS capabilities and network-wide insights. With Avitia’s automated platform, any lab can conduct liquid biopsy and tissue molecular testing on-site — reducing testing time and cost while improving patient outcomes. With Avitia’s solutions available across Canada, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, now anywhere doctors treat patients, local oncologists are empowered to best serve their communities. For rapid, cost-effective, and high-fidelity molecular diagnostic solutions, contact Avitia today: www.avitia.bio

About The Chitrapatima Foundation

Founded in 1973 in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province by General Sant Chitrapatima and Khun Ying Varee Chitrapatima, the Chitrapatima Foundation was created to support military families and strengthen communities across southern Thailand. Guided by a deep sense of compassion and cultural pride, the foundation has evolved from community aid and heritage preservation to advancing national health and scientific innovation. Under the leadership of General Dr. Suwicha Tim Chitrapatima, a renowned biomedical researcher, the foundation now focuses on expanding access to affordable cancer diagnostics and genetic testing to improve public health equity. Building on five decades of service, it continues to uphold Thailand’s traditions while empowering a healthier, more equitable future for all.