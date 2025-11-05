-

Forbright Bank Collaborates with National Geographic Society to Advance Conservation and Exploration

$275,000 Commitment will Support Wildlife Conservation in Florida and Innovation at the National Geographic Museum of Exploration

CHEVY CHASE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forbright Bank, a nationwide bank and commercial lender, today announced a new collaboration with the National Geographic Society, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to exploring and protecting our planet. As part of the collaboration, Forbright Bank will support conservation work along Florida’s Gulf Coast and the building of the National Geographic Museum of Exploration at the Society’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Teaming up with the National Geographic Society allows us to amplify our commitment to the environment and drive meaningful innovation together.

“We are proud to support the extraordinary work of the National Geographic Society, and this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to protecting our planet for future generations,” said Don Cole, Chief Executive Officer of Forbright Bank. “Teaming up with the Society allows us to amplify our commitment to the environment and drive meaningful innovation together.”

Forbright Bank’s $275,000 in support will be divided between two key initiatives:

  • $150,000 will support the work of National Geographic Explorer and conservationist Carlton Ward Jr. whose Florida Gulf Coast Wildlife Corridor initiative focuses on conserving and protecting the Florida Gulf Coast and its endangered species, including whale sharks, sea turtles and manatees.
  • $125,000 will support the National Geographic Society’s Base Camp Project Fund, which is dedicated to the construction and renovation of the Society’s headquarters to premiere the Museum of Exploration, a one-of-a-kind public attraction in Washington, D.C. These improvements will enhance the Society’s ability to convene global changemakers and inspire current and future generations to learn about, care for and protect the planet.

For 137 years, the National Geographic Society has used the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. The global nonprofit supports exceptional individuals that implement cutting-edge science, powerful storytelling and transformative education to drive significant impact.

Since 2021, Forbright Bank has helped businesses and customers reach their financial goals while supporting their local communities and the environment. In addition to supporting the National Geographic Society, Forbright Bank helps protect America’s park lands and connect more people to the outdoors through partnerships with the National Park Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, and Casey Trees.

About Forbright Bank

Forbright Bank (www.forbrightbank.com) is an FDIC-insured bank and commercial lender focused on helping to build a brighter future. Forbright is committed to exceptional client service by providing seamless, innovative personal banking services to depositors and creative financing solutions to middle market businesses and investors in healthcare, technology, financial services, real estate, and other industries.

Contacts

email: info@forbrightbank.com
phone: 301-299-8810

