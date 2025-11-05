PCM Encore Announces Official Sponsorship of USA Skimo National Team Ahead of World Cup and 2026 Winter Olympic Games

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCM Encore, a technology-forward, independent fiduciary financial advisor providing comprehensive private wealth management services to individuals, trusts, and family offices, is proud to announce its official title sponsorship of the United States Ski Mountaineering Association (“USA Skimo”) in the lead up to the International Ski Mountaineering Federation’s Ski Mountaineering World Cup and the team’s upcoming Olympic campaign. This partnership comes at a pivotal moment as the USA Skimo National Team prepares for the historic ISMF World Cup, which will be held at Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah on December 6–7, 2025.

This event marks the first time an ISMF World Cup will be hosted in the U.S. and is the last chance for American athletes to qualify for ski mountaineering's Olympic debut at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. For the first time, the 2026 Games will include three ski mountaineering medal events—both men’s and women’s sprint races and a mixed gender team relay. USA Skimo seeks to support American athletes setting their sights on a spot at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

“We are thrilled to support USA Skimo as its athletes prepare for the most important competition in the sport’s history,” said Michael Paulus, Founder of PCM Encore and Vice President of USA Skimo. “This event is not only a milestone for these incredible athletes but also a celebration of ski mountaineering’s growth in the U.S. and its upcoming Olympic debut. We are thrilled to be part of growing this exciting sport and improving access to ski mountaineering across the country.”

As an official sponsor of USA Skimo, PCM Encore’s logo will be featured on the jerseys of USA Skimo athletes throughout the World Cup, alongside other key sponsors including YES Brands. For more information, please visit: www.usaskimo.org.

About PCM Encore

PCM Encore is a technology-forward, independent fiduciary financial advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, trusts, and family offices. The firm, together with its affiliated entity PCM Tax, combines a personalized, client-first approach with institutional investment access, proprietary strategies, and deep expertise in tax and estate planning. PCM Encore manages approximately $1.6 billion in client assets as of October 2025. It is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with advisors and investment professionals based in Aspen, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, New York City, and Menlo Park. For more information, please visit https://encoreinvestment.com/.