Aduna Global Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium to Advance Connected Vehicle Innovation

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized mobile network APIs, has joined the organization as an Affiliate Member. The AECC is a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to drive best practices for the vehicle, mobility, and computing convergence.

As a member of the Consortium, Aduna will collaborate with other AECC members to identify applicable mobile network services for connected vehicles and the mobility industry. The collaboration will help create a framework for these services, with the goal of identifying and standardizing network APIs to connect the automotive and mobility industry to mobile carriers on a global scale.

“Aduna is proud to join the AECC and collaborate with industry leaders to shape the future of connected mobility,” said Claudiu Pasa, CTO of Aduna. “We see an opportunity to unlock new, innovative services and industry solutions that when combined with vehicle and OEM functionality can help improve safety, sustainability, and reliability for drivers, passengers, and society as a whole.”

The AECC accelerates the development of connected vehicle best practices, proofs of concept and new use cases by sharing relevant findings, requirements and technology solutions with industry standards organizations. The AECC’s vision is to create a new era where connected vehicles use high-volume data to help improve safety, sustainability, reliability and the driving experience.

“We're thrilled to welcome Aduna to the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium,” said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. "Aduna brings valuable technology and perspective that will help AECC advance its mission to drive the evolution of the connected vehicle ecosystem.”

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network APIs. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.