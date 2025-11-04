Standard Solar Acquires 6.3 MW Community Solar Project from Calvert Energy; Safe Harbor Strategy Enables Accelerated Execution

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Solar, a leading commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, has acquired the 6.3-megawatt (MW) Plaines II West Community Solar Garden in Channahon, Illinois, from Calvert Energy.

The project exemplifies how Standard Solar leverages safe-harbored panels to accelerate deployment, capture federal incentives and expand access to clean energy nationwide.

“Having secured a large inventory of safe-harbored panels, we’re able to move projects like Plaines II West quickly from acquisition to operation,” said John Finnerty, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “That ability to act fast turns development opportunities into operating assets sooner — delivering reliable clean energy and measurable value for our partners and communities nationwide.”

Located on Amoco Road in Channahon, the single-axis tracker array is expected to generate approximately 9,944 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy in its first year of operation — enough to power nearly 1,000 average Illinois homes annually.

“Partnering with Standard Solar on Plaines II West ensures the project will deliver long-term value for subscribers and the local community,” said Brian Quinlan, President/CEO, Calvert Energy. “Standard Solar’s expertise in community solar ownership and operations makes them an ideal partner to carry this project forward — turning development potential into dependable, renewable energy for Illinois residents and businesses.”

The acquisition builds on Standard Solar’s growing community solar portfolio in Illinois, which now includes more than a dozen projects totaling more than 30 MW across the state. Nationwide, the company’s community solar portfolio totals nearly 500 MW of owned, operating and under construction projects—underscoring its scale, expertise and long-term commitment to expanding clean energy access through efficient, accelerated project execution.

Calvert Energy developed the Plaines II West project, and Standard Solar will own and operate it long-term, ensuring sustained economic and environmental benefits for the region. Residents and businesses in the area can subscribe to the project and lower their electricity bills without needing to install solar panels on their property.

“Partnerships like this one exemplify the power of collaboration in bringing community solar to life,” Finnerty added. “We’re proud to work with experienced developers like Calvert Energy to accelerate clean-energy adoption and deliver real benefits to communities nationwide.”

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 500 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and on X: @StandardSolar.

For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact John Finnerty, Director of Business Development, at john.finnerty@standardsolar.com and on LinkedIn.