BOSTON ONCOLOGY ARABIA en LOCAL CONTENT & GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT AUTHORITY ondertekenen overeenkomst om geavanceerde biologische geneesmiddelen in Saoedi-Arabië te lokaliseren

Representatives from the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) and Boston Oncology Arabia at the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, following the signing of an agreement to localize the manufacturing of advanced biologic medicines. The partnership builds on Boston Oncology Arabia’s fully integrated Saudi operations and its leadership in transferring global biopharma expertise to strengthen national drug security, expand local value creation, and deliver sustainable access to high-quality biologic therapies in line with Vision 2030.