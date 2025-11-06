BOSTON ONCOLOGY ARABIA en LOCAL CONTENT & GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT AUTHORITY ondertekenen overeenkomst om geavanceerde biologische geneesmiddelen in Saoedi-Arabië te lokaliseren
Representatives from the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) and Boston Oncology Arabia at the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, following the signing of an agreement to localize the manufacturing of advanced biologic medicines. The partnership builds on Boston Oncology Arabia’s fully integrated Saudi operations and its leadership in transferring global biopharma expertise to strengthen national drug security, expand local value creation, and deliver sustainable access to high-quality biologic therapies in line with Vision 2030.
RIYADH, Saoedi-Arabië--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In een belangrijke stap naar het bevorderen van lokale farmaceutische inhoud en nationale geneesmiddelenveiligheid hebben BOSTON ONCOLOGY ARABIA en de Local Content & Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) een overeenkomst ondertekend om de productie van twee biosimilars binnen het Koninkrijk te lokaliseren.
De ondertekeningsceremonie vond plaats tijdens de Global Health Exhibition, onder auspiciën van het ministerie van Volksgezondheid en de Local Content & Government Procurement Authority. Het koninkrijk laat hiermee zijn toewijding zien om de lokale productiecapaciteiten te versterken en betrouwbare toegang tot essentiële biologische therapieën voor patiënten in het hele land te waarborgen.
