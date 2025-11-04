Mercedes-Benz Accelerates AI-Driven Transformation With Celonis

STUTTGART, Germany & MUNICH & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG, one of the world’s most iconic automotive brands, today at Celosphere 2025 showcased the success of their strategic collaboration. Using the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, the automaker has already achieved transformative results, including improved on-time delivery, and accelerated decision making.

“Full data transparency across our production network and the supply chain allows us to empower our teams to act with greater speed and precision,” said Dr. Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Share

Mercedes-Benz is at the forefront of addressing an ever-growing challenge: maintaining precision and speed across one of the most complex manufacturing networks in the world, spanning millions of parts, suppliers, and processes. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform helps the company connect data from all their major production and logistics systems - enhancing the Mercedes-Benz MO360 platform, giving them visibility across every order, part, and process.

Mercedes-Benz uses Celonis across the company’s critical operations:

Order-to-Delivery: AI copilots forecast delivery timelines, optimize sequencing, and reduce delays.

AI copilots forecast delivery timelines, optimize sequencing, and reduce delays. Aftersales: Process Intelligence identifies bottlenecks in service parts logistics, ensuring faster response to customer needs.

Process Intelligence identifies bottlenecks in service parts logistics, ensuring faster response to customer needs. Quality Management: AI-driven anomaly detection pinpoints deviations before they affect production quality.

Enterprise AI, powered by Process Intelligence, has become central to how Mercedes-Benz orchestrates production, adapts to market shifts, and sustains its brand promise of quality and excellence.

“Full data transparency across our production network and the supply chain allows us to empower our teams to act with greater speed and precision,” said Dr. Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Production, Quality, and Supply Chain Management. “This enables Mercedes-Benz to anticipate change, respond quickly to market dynamics, and harness the power of AI. With hundreds of active users and adoption growing across the organization, Celonis has become a key enabler of our digital transformation, helping us scale data-driven decision-making across every function.”

“Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating how Process Intelligence makes enterprise AI work,” said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “With Celonis, they’ve created the optimal conditions for AI to drive real outcomes, from smarter decisions to faster delivery, turning visibility into action.”

Mercedes-Benz shared these insights live at Celosphere 2025, Celonis’ global user conference, where 3,000+ business and technology leaders explore how process intelligence and AI are reshaping enterprise operations. Register to join the virtual livestream at 10am CET (4am ET) and 6pm CET (12noon ET) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work — for people, companies, and the planet. Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. We enable thousands of companies worldwide to understand how their business actually runs and, together with their partners, build intelligent solutions that transform and continuously improve the way they operate — unlocking billions in value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

© 2025 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis “droplet” logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.