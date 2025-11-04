UKG Bryte AI Revolutionizes How Employees Find Help and Information

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, today unveiled a next generation approach to operations and employee relations, leveraging its powerful UKG Bryte™ AI to tackle one of the biggest workplace frustrations: the constant search for answers and documents across sprawling intranets, dashboards, and policy handbooks. Building on nearly two decades of success with the UKG People Assist™ and UKG Document Manager solutions, UKG has infused agentic artificial intelligence throughout the solutions to help organizations dramatically reduce two of the most common questions from employees: “How do I…?” and “Where do I find….?”

“Finding answers and documents at work should feel effortless, allowing people to quickly get the information they need to do their job, make decisions, and have an impact,” said Suresh Vittal, Chief Product Officer at UKG. “UKG brings the power of data and intelligence surfaced through our AI agents to every moment that matters for every employee, from the front office to the frontline, so that organizations not only meet, but exceed, the expectations of their teams.”

Optimized for mobile so that employees can get access anywhere, at any time, the AI experiences in UKG People Assist and UKG Document Manager maximize the power of UKG’s unified People Fabric data layer. People Fabric helps UKG customers by allowing each organization to train UKG Bryte AI on any work-related process and policy, extending well beyond HR to encompass many aspects of operations and procedures. Coupled with the world’s largest collection of work and sentiment data, this allows UKG to deliver employees with hyper-personalized answers in real-time that are contextualized to their role and situation, making information quicker to access and easier to understand.

How Do I….?

With the new AI-first People Assist, employees simply ask a question — such as, “How do I request parental leave?” or “How do I update my 401k contribution?” — and instantly get clear, personalized guidance with prompts to kick off the process. Because it is not limited to HR information, a frontline employee could use People Assist to search any information a customer chooses to include. People Assist also anticipates needs and automates routine tasks. Managers can turn documents — whether related to HR, operations, or other important company processes — into searchable articles, and employees receive real-time, role-based responses, making support faster, easier, and more human.

Where do I Find…?

With enhancements to Document Manager, HR teams can securely centralize critical documents — from policy handbooks to contracts and certifications to compliance forms — making them instantly accessible and easy to manage. Document Manager automates document generation, retention, and e-signature workflows, reducing manual effort and risk. Employees and managers get the right documents at the right time, while organizations benefit from stronger compliance, faster audits, and a complete view of their workforce — all in one trusted Workplace Operating Platform.

“The new document experience is designed to give employees easier access to their documents — it's simple, secure, and available anywhere,” said Virginia Owens, Executive Vice President, HR Operations at PennyMac. “By putting everything right at their fingertips, we're empowering our people to be self-sufficient and stay informed, creating a better, more connected experience for every employee.”

UKG People Assist and UKG Document Manager are used by thousands of organizations in every geographic region to help millions of employees more easily make HR requests, securely store documents, and find information. The next generation of these services will enhance risk reduction, reduce the time it takes to complete tasks or find information, and surface insights to managers and employees who need information in real time.

Availability

Next generation versions are currently available in early access to select UKG customers and will be available globally in early 2026, both separately and together, as well as part of the UKG Pro HCM and UKG Pro® Workforce Management™ suites.

Supporting Resources

About UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2025 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.