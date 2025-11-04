OFS Credit Company Executes Master Repurchase Agreement

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OFS Credit Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCCI) (“OFS Credit”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”), today announced that it has entered into a Master Repurchase Agreement (“MRA”) with Nomura Securities International, Inc. (“Nomura”) for the purchase and sale of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) securities that may be effected pursuant to transaction confirmations entered into under the MRA (the “Repurchase Facility”).

The Repurchase Facility provides for Nomura to purchase CLO securities from OFS Credit pursuant to a purchase price agreed upon in a related transaction confirmation (each, a “Repo Transaction”). OFS Credit is authorized to enter into up to $25 million in Repo Transactions, from time to time, under the Repurchase Facility. At the end of the term of each Repo Transaction, OFS Credit is obligated to repurchase the related CLO securities from Nomura, and Nomura is obligated to sell those CLO securities to OFS Credit, for an amount equal to the original purchase price plus a price differential calculated at a predetermined rate from the original trade date to the date of determination of the Repo Transaction. Each Repo Transaction will have an agreed term that may be extended by mutual agreement. The MRA contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and events of default, including certain covenants and restrictions that require OFS Credit to maintain its net asset value (NAV) above certain percentage thresholds within specific periods of time, and for OFS Credit to cure any margin deficit at the request of Nomura. If an event of default occurs, the financing of CLO securities under the MRA may be terminated, and any outstanding Repo Transaction could be accelerated to be immediately due and payable at the applicable repurchase price.

As of November 4, 2025, OFS Credit has not entered into any Repo Transactions under the Repurchase Facility.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to create capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation equity and debt securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

