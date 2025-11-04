Thomas Jefferson University and Sempresto, Inc. Announce Exclusive, Worldwide Licensing Agreement for Innovative Smartphone-Integrated Epinephrine Autoinjector

PHILADELPHIA & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas Jefferson University and Sempresto, Inc. are pleased to announce an exclusive licensing agreement for a novel epinephrine autoinjector designed to improve accessibility and ease of use for patients with severe allergies. This breakthrough device, originally developed at Jefferson, will be further advanced and commercialized by Sempresto under the agreement.

Sempresto, Inc., co-founded by Shawn Marcell, Executive Chairman and a veteran entrepreneur with a history of raising over $400 million for private and public ventures, and Elizabeth Reczek, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, a biotech and medical device leader with broad expertise in transforming cutting edge technologies into real-world solutions, is dedicated to bringing this life-saving innovation to market.

At the core of this advancement is groundbreaking technology invented by Edmund Pribitkin, MD, MBA, FACS, Chief Physician Executive and EVP at Jefferson Health, and Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Dr. Pribitkin, who will serve as the Chair of Sempresto’s Scientific Advisory Board, developed the smartphone-integrated autoinjector to address a critical gap in the administration of epinephrine for severe allergy patients.

Despite the proven benefits of early epinephrine administration in reducing hospitalizations and improving survival rates, nearly two-thirds of severe allergy patients arriving at the Emergency Department have not received epinephrine prior to arrival. This is often due to the bulkiness and inconvenience of traditional autoinjectors, which patients may forget or leave behind.

Sempresto’s solution is a slim, easy-to-carry epinephrine autoinjector that seamlessly attaches to any smartphone case. This innovative design aims to eliminate common barriers to epinephrine use and is poised to become the preferred choice over current alternatives.

"Our goal is to ensure that no patient ever finds themselves without access to epinephrine in a moment of need," said Dr. Pribitkin. "This sleek and convenient design has the potential to redefine emergency preparedness for severe allergy sufferers."

With a strong intellectual property foundation, including several issued patents, and a well-established regulatory pathway, Sempresto is positioned for success as it seeks partnerships to bring this life-saving technology to market.

About Thomas Jefferson University

Thomas Jefferson University, located in Philadelphia, is a nationally recognized academic institution committed to excellence in education, research, and healthcare innovation. With a rich history dating back to 1824, Jefferson integrates interdisciplinary collaboration across its colleges, including its renowned Sidney Kimmel Medical College, and fosters breakthroughs in medical and technological advancements. The university’s dedication to translational research has led to the development of innovative solutions that improve patient care and public health outcomes worldwide.

About Sempresto, Inc.

Sempresto, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing innovative solutions that enhance patient access to life-saving treatments. Led by an experienced team of biotech and medical technology experts, Sempresto is committed to advancing novel drug delivery systems that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. The company’s flagship product, a smartphone-integrated epinephrine autoinjector, represents a transformative step forward in emergency preparedness for severe allergy sufferers.