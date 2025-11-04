Ecolab Expands Partnership with The Home Depot to Launch Exclusive Product Line in Canada

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecolab Inc., a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life, is proud to announce the expansion of its exclusive partnership with The Home Depot. For the first time, Canadians can shop for cleaning solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential use under the Ecolab® Scientific Clean™ product line at more than 180 Home Depot retail stores across Canada and online.

The launch into Canada includes nine products, spanning across categories such as degreasers, bathroom cleaners, pressure wash concentrates, and floor care solutions. These offerings are carefully designed to tackle the toughest cleaning challenges with ease and reliability. Whether it’s a professional managing a commercial or industrial space or a consumer working on weekend DIY projects, the Scientific Clean line has science-backed, professional-grade cleaning solutions for all skill levels.

“We’re excited to be bringing our Scientific Clean line to Canada for the first time,” said Lisa Kirkland, vice president, business development, Ecolab. “We’re committed to supporting Canadians with cleaning solutions that deliver professional results, simplify everyday routines, and help maintain healthier environments. By making our products widely available to use in their commercial businesses, industrial spaces, or homes, we’re empowering Canadians to tackle cleaning challenges efficiently.”

The new roll out builds on the success of Ecolab’s two-year partnership with The Home Depot, which began in February 2023. The initial announcement featured nearly 20 products for bathrooms, kitchens, and outdoor spaces. Since then, the Scientific Clean line has grown to include more than 45 different products, such as advanced solutions for window cleaning, carpet care, deck and fence maintenance, and heavy-duty industrial applications.

To learn more about Ecolab Scientific Clean and explore the full product range, visit your local Home Depot store or shop online at https://www.homedepot.ca/ecolab.

