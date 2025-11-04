Wells Fargo Welcomes JetBlue as Newest Rewards Points Transfer Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo has welcomed JetBlue as the newest airline to join the company’s growing collection of Rewards Points Transfer partners for eligible credit card products. This partnership reflects Wells Fargo’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to cardholders through enhanced travel experiences.

Effective immediately, Wells Fargo credit cardholders can link their JetBlue TrueBlue® account to eligible Wells Fargo credit cards and begin transferring points with a 1:1 transfer ratio with ease. There is no minimum balance required and no waiting period to redeem, making it faster and simpler than ever to turn everyday purchases into travel opportunities.

This redemption option is available exclusively online and applies only to Wells Fargo credit cards that earn points, specifically the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, the Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card and select legacy consumer points-based cards including Visa Signature® , The Private Bank By Invitation Visa Signature®, Wells Fargo Advisors Visa Signature® and Wells Fargo Advisors By Invitation Visa Signature®. Once points are transferred, JetBlue’s Participating Transfer Partner program terms and conditions will apply. JetBlue TrueBlue members can also redeem their points with other airline partners.

“We’re thrilled to welcome JetBlue aboard as our newest transfer partner,” said Lisa Giordanella, Head of Loyalty and Rewards at Wells Fargo. “This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing cardholders with meaningful travel benefits and flexible redemption options that align with their lifestyles.”

For more information on how to link your rewards account and start transferring points, visit: https://www.wellsfargo.com/rewards/.

