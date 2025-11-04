Tradeweb Brings U.S. Treasury Benchmark Data On-Chain via Chainlink

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeweb, a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, and Chainlink, a leading operator for on-chain finance, today announced a collaboration to publish the Tradeweb FTSE U.S. Treasury Benchmark Closing Prices on-chain via DataLink, an institutional-grade data publishing service powered by Chainlink.

The collaboration aims to bring greater flexibility and transparency across U.S. Treasury markets – one of the most liquid and traded asset classes in the world – by ensuring the reliability and real-time availability of benchmark prices on-chain. This represents a significant step toward more interconnected markets, allowing institutions to leverage high-quality Treasury data in an always-available environment and offering clients improved access and confidence in U.S. Treasury trading.

Chris Bruner, Chief Product Officer at Tradeweb, said: “Tokenization represents one of the fastest-growing opportunities in our markets today, and our collaboration with Chainlink is a significant step forward in modernizing traditional financial markets through blockchain applications. By making our Tradeweb FTSE U.S. Treasury Benchmark Closing Prices available on-chain, we aim to unlock new opportunities for innovation and 24/7 access across the global financial ecosystem.”

Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink Co-Founder, said: “As one of the world’s leading electronic marketplaces used by institutional investors, I’m very excited about our collaboration with Tradeweb as it is a strong signal that the adoption of tokenized finance is accelerating. Through DataLink, Tradeweb can now deliver institutional-grade market data on-chain. This collaboration unlocks a new generation of tokenized funds and financial products and brings one of the most trusted names in global finance into the blockchain economy, driving institutional adoption with the reliability, security, and compliance that only Chainlink can provide.”

DataLink leverages Chainlink’s proven infrastructure to connect data providers and on-chain protocols. As a turnkey service, DataLink empowers data owners to seamlessly publish data to blockchains in a secure manner and realize all the benefits of connecting to on-chain markets without requiring them to build or maintain new infrastructure. Chainlink has a proven track record for delivering reliable infrastructure that has powered much of the on-chain economy for more than five years, enabling tens of trillions of dollars in transaction value, and actively securing nearly $100B in DeFi TVL.

Distinct from Tradeweb’s composite prices, which provide indicative market levels from aggregated market quotes, Tradeweb FTSE U.S. Treasury Benchmark Closing Prices are derived using a methodology that includes executable pricing levels available on the Tradeweb platform. These benchmark prices are registered under EU and UK Benchmark Regulation (BMR) and are the official closing prices for FTSE’s World Government Bond Index (WBGI). The data set offers broad coverage across U.S. Treasuries – including Treasury notes, bonds, bills, strips and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), with benchmark levels collected at both 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (New York time).

As the first data publisher for DataLink, Tradeweb joins 2,000+ on-chain applications along with leading banks, asset managers, and infrastructures across 60+ public and private blockchains in the Chainlink ecosystem, with many more chains expected in the future.

