Cleo and Bear Cognition Announce Strategic Partnership to Leverage AI-Driven Supply Chain Orchestration to Automate Business Process Workflows

Cleo, the global leader in supply chain orchestration solutions through its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Bear Cognition, Inc., a leading provider of automation and intelligence systems for supply chain operations. This collaboration aims to leverage AI-driven supply chain orchestration strategies to deliver enhanced value to logistics and supply chain organizations through integrated solutions that automate workflows, eliminate inefficiencies, and unlock measurable ROI.

Bear Cognition specializes in transforming fragmented, manual processes into scalable, automated systems. Their core offering, the Constellation One suite, includes tools such as Auto Bidding and Booking agents, Bid and Route Optimization, Claims and Audit automation, Margin Optimization, Check-Call Automation, and a Revenue Optimization System—all tailored to the unique needs of logistics-industry supply chain management.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cleo,” said Bear Cognition’s CEO Phillip Erdoes. “We’ve consistently found ourselves serving similar client profiles, and this partnership allows us to complement each other’s strengths. Together, we can expand our reach and deliver even greater value to not just our logistics customers, but also those in manufacturing, retail, and other industries we have in common.”

The partnership will focus on enhancing Cleo’s already robust AI-native supply chain orchestration solutions, which enable seamless data exchange and operational coordination across supply chain ecosystems. As Cleo continues to shape the future of the supply chain orchestration category, the companies see tremendous potential in leveraging their respective strengths to enhance automation and intelligence for their clients.

“Bear Cognition’s commitment to innovation, leadership, partner success, and client-centric service aligns perfectly with our values,” said Mahesh Rajasekharan, President and CEO of Cleo. “We appreciate their proactive engagement and dedication to ensuring our joint customers have exactly the right supply chain orchestration solutions for making supply chain ecosystems stronger as the world of AI rapidly evolves.”

This newly formed alliance is expected to drive joint growth through mutual referrals, shared networks, and collaborative service delivery—especially within the logistics and supply chain verticals, where both companies maintain a strong presence.

About Bear Cognition

Since its founding in 2021 in Charleston, SC, Bear Cognition has led in offering innovative business intelligence, data analytics, and management solutions. Its unique SwaS™ model, a synergy of advanced technology and professional expertise, empowers Bear Cognition to deliver not just tools, but also the knowledge for their effective use, helping clients secure a competitive edge. For more about Bear Cognition and services offered visit: www.bearcognition.com

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical supply chain orchestration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is a supply chain orchestration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering strategic solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers real-time, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by intelligently orchestrating their digital supply chain through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.