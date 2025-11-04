LitFinancial Partners with Chainlink to Enhance Transparency and Trust for litUSD Stablecoin

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitFinancial, a U.S. mortgage lender pioneering a stablecoin-powered mortgage model, today announced a new collaboration with Chainlink, the industry-leading decentralized oracle network. The partnership underscores LitFinancial’s commitment to enhanced transparency by improving data accuracy and providing real-time validation to litUSD, the company’s institutional-grade stablecoin designed for the next generation of financial products.

This integration marks a key step in LitFinancial’s mission to bridge traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure, offering a new model for digital lending. By leveraging Chainlink’s proven oracle technology, litUSD will provide auditable, real-time feeds of collateralization and liquidity data, ensuring every transaction and valuation is built on verifiable data and strengthening trust among regulators, investors, and consumers.

“Chainlink is the industry standard for secure and transparent data feeds. Integrating it into litUSD ensures our ecosystem is built on verifiable truth,” said Tim Berry, CEO of LitFinancial, adding, “This partnership reinforces our commitment to creating a fully transparent and compliant financial foundation for stable, scalable growth.”

The collaboration builds on LitFinancial’s growing momentum following national media coverage spotlighting litUSD’s potential to redefine how stable assets are used in mortgage and institutional lending markets.

The announcement precedes LitFinancial’s participation at Chainlink’s SmartCon 2025, taking place November 4–5 in New York City, where the company will showcase how Chainlink’s decentralized oracle technology enhances transparency, liquidity, and confidence within the litUSD trading pair ecosystem.

