Corpay and National Hockey League Announce Multiyear North American Partnership

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear North American partnership, naming Corpay’s Cross-Border business the Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Provider of the NHL.

Through this partnership, the NHL will be able to use Corpay Cross-Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure in their daily operations. The NHL will also benefit from Corpay’s award-winning platform, which allows for seamless global payment management from a single point of access.

As part of the partnership, Corpay will have brand presence on the NHL’s digitally enhanced dasherboards and with in-stadium signage at NHL Winter Classic®, NHL Stadium Series™, and NHL Heritage Classic™, in addition to other activation opportunities at NHL tentpole events in future seasons. Corpay and the NHL will also create content across Corpay and NHL media platforms to engage NHL fans and Corpay consumers about how Corpay is helping the League enhance its FX business using Corpay’s tools and expertise.

“Corpay is thrilled to join the NHL family as the League’s Official FX Provider,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “With our proven expertise in cross-border payments and currency risk management, we’re confident the NHL, its 32 teams, and network of business partners will benefit from our innovative solutions. Drawing on our extensive experience in sports, we are uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful value, and we look forward to supporting the NHL’s continued growth and success worldwide.”

“As a premier global sport that connects people from around the world, the NHL is pleased to welcome Corpay, a global leader in corporate payments as our Official Foreign Exchange Provider,” said Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President, Business Development Solutions. “We look forward to Corpay providing best-in-class foreign exchange services to our League.”

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © 2025 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - League, team and Player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 260 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country.

Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.