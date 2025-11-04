Citrix Deepens Partnership With Google to Secure Browser-Based Work With Native Integration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, Inc., announced a major advancement in its strategic partnership with Google. Citrix Secure Access™ with Chrome Enterprise features deep integration between Citrix Secure Private Access™ and Google Chrome Enterprise Premium. This integration brings real-time policy enforcement, threat protection, and data security directly into the browser—delivering a powerful solution for modern, hybrid enterprises.

As the workday continues to shift into the browser, organizations face growing challenges in securing sensitive data across SaaS, internal web apps, and unmanaged devices. Traditional security tools like VPNs and endpoint agents are no longer sufficient in a world where users toggle between personal and work contexts, and the increasing use of AI agents introduces new vectors for data leakage.

With this launch, Citrix, in collaboration with Google, is bringing Zero Trust access and browser-native security together. This enables security teams to enforce granular policies inside the Chrome browser, without requiring any additional agents, infrastructure-heavy deployments, or disrupting user workflows.

“The browser has become the new enterprise endpoint, and with this integration, we’re embedding our Zero Trust security right where work happens,” said Sridhar Mullapudi, Co-President, Citrix. “This launch allows organizations to protect data and users at the point of interaction—regardless of device or location.”

The integration delivers:

In-browser Data Loss Protection (DLP) for copy, paste, uploads, and downloads

for copy, paste, uploads, and downloads Real-time threat protection powered by Google Safe Browsing

powered by Google Safe Browsing Contextual access policies based on user identity, device posture, and session risk

based on user identity, device posture, and session risk Browser extension control and session isolation

and session isolation Seamless access to SaaS, internal web, and legacy applications without VPN or VDI

Unlike other solutions that require new browsers or extensions, this integration works natively within Google Chrome Enterprise Premium, offering a familiar and friction-free experience for users. Citrix Secure Access with Chrome Enterprise empowers IT teams to secure every interaction—without managing the device.

“Citrix and Google share a clear vision: the browser should not only be a productivity tool but also a policy enforcement point,” said Raghu Nandan, Director of Products, Google. “Together, we’re enabling enterprises to adopt scalable, user-friendly security that meets the demands of hybrid work.”

Citrix is the premier secure application access provider delivering Zero Trust solutions that are context-aware, browser-native, and designed to protect work wherever it happens.

To learn more about the integration, watch the 5-minute conversation of Sridhar and Raghu talking about the collaborative development work and what’s next. https://youtu.be/YAljhbYmXI8

This integration is available now in the latest build of Google Chrome. Citrix customers licensed with the CitrixⓇ Platform License already have access to Citrix Secure Access with Chrome Enterprise, including this integration. For customers utilizing other license types, please contact your Citrix or partner team for more information.

Find out more about Citrix Secure Access with Chrome Enterprise at our web page: https://www.citrix.com/platform/citrix-secure-access-chrome-enterprise.html

