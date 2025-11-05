Eyexora Establishes Co-Headquarters in Singapore to Accelerate Growth Across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyexora, a biotech company pioneering innovative therapies for ophthalmic diseases through a hub-and-spoke model, today announced the establishment of its co-headquarters in Singapore, marking a major milestone in the company’s global expansion and deepening its commitment to advancing eye health worldwide. Eyexora’s seed financing was led by ClavystBio, a global life sciences investor based in Singapore, and its initial programs have been in-licensed from the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI).

The new Singapore headquarters will serve as a gateway to Eyexora’s growing activities across the Asia-Pacific region, supporting clinical development, research collaborations, and regional partnerships. This expansion further strengthens Eyexora’s collaboration with the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), a long-standing partner in ophthalmic innovation.

Eyexora’s Singapore operations will be instrumental in driving the company’s mission to develop transformative, accessible treatments for patients with vision-threatening diseases, while advancing scientific collaboration in one of the world’s most dynamic healthcare innovation hubs.

“Singapore has become a global center for ophthalmic research and innovation, and we are proud to deepen our presence here,” said Theresa Heah, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair of the Board, Eyexora. “This new co-headquarters positions Eyexora at the heart of Asia-Pacific’s biomedical ecosystem and strengthens our collaboration with SERI. Together, we are accelerating the development of breakthrough therapies that can improve vision and quality of life for patients around the world.”

“This milestone reflects our vision to build a truly global ophthalmic company,” said William J. Link, Ph.D, Chairman of the Board at Eyexora. “Singapore’s strong research infrastructure and commitment to innovation make it an ideal base for expanding Eyexora’s partnerships and advancing the next generation of eye care solutions.”

“Eyexora’s new co-headquarters are a testament to Singapore’s leadership in ophthalmology research and clinical delivery, and position as a global life sciences hub,” said Khoo Shih, Ph.D, CEO, ClavystBio. “At ClavystBio, we are excited to partner seasoned leaders like Theresa, William and their team to accelerate meaningful innovations and make global health impact.”

Last month Eyexora announced the launch of its second spoke company, Y.ora Vision, Inc., focused on developing next-generation ophthalmic medical devices for glaucoma. The company’s creation, complementing initial spoke company, Serenora Therapeutics, Inc., underscores Eyexora’s commitment to building a global ecosystem of specialized ventures that advance innovation across key therapeutic areas in ophthalmology.

Eyexora’s Singapore co-headquarters complements its U.S. base in New York, and will anchor the company’s Asia-Pacific operations, including clinical, scientific, and strategic functions, as it continues to grow its global footprint.

About Eyexora

Eyexora is a global ophthalmology company pioneering a hub-and-spoke model to accelerate innovation in eye care. By centralizing scientific, clinical, regulatory, and commercial expertise, Eyexora advances a diversified pipeline of therapies and devices through focused subsidiaries, to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and scale impact. Founded by leaders with decades of ophthalmology experience and a track record of more than 30 successful company and product launches, Eyexora partners with clinician-scientists and research institutes worldwide to bring transformative eye care solutions to patients faster and smarter. For more information, visit www.eyexora.com.

About ClavystBio

ClavystBio is a life sciences investor and venture builder established by Temasek to accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough ideas into health impact. We invest and partner with founders and entrepreneurs to launch and grow global companies from Asia. Our focus spans therapeutics, digital health and medtech, with an emphasis on first-in-class science and technology. Our collaborative space, Node 1, provides plug-and-play spaces for ventures that have graduated from incubators to progress to their next milestones. By bringing startups together, we foster a vibrant and supportive community. For more information, please visit https://www.clavystbio.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI)

Established in 1997, SERI is Singapore’s national research institute for ophthalmic and vision research. SERI’s mission is to conduct high-impact eye research that prevents blindness, low vision, and major eye diseases common to Singaporeans and Asians. Over the last decade, SERI has conducted landmark research projects that have led to tangible outcomes, patient benefits, and success stories. It has paved the way for significant improvements in how eye diseases are treated and prevented, not just for Singaporeans or Asians, but on a global scale.

At its inception, SERI saw a national remit in ophthalmic and vision research, and till today, SERI ensures that its facilities and resources are open to researchers across Singapore so that the greatest benefit may be obtained from what is a relatively small clinical ophthalmology catchment area in Singapore.

SERI has grown from a founding team of five in 1997 to a faculty of more than 253 staff, encompassing clinician scientists, scientists, research fellows, PhD students and support staff. This makes SERI one of the largest research institutes in Singapore, as well as the largest eye research institute in the Asia Pacific region. SERI has also over 255 adjunct faculties from various eye departments, biomedical institutes, and tertiary centres in Singapore. SERI has published an impressive array of 5,942 scientific papers and has secured external peer-reviewed competitive grants worth more than $473 million. As of December 2024, SERI’s faculty has been awarded with more than 1,425 national and international prizes and filed 188 patents.

As the research institute of the SNEC, and directly affiliated to the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, as well as the Duke-NUS Medical School, SERI undertakes vision research in collaboration with local clinical ophthalmic centres and biomedical research institutions, as well as major eye centres and research institutes throughout the world.

SERI ranks first globally in terms of eye publications per capita, far ahead of the US, UK, and Japan. With its impressive publication track record, SERI is comparable to renowned eye institutes, both regionally and internationally. Please see www.seri.com.sg.