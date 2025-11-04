Cotribute and Corelation Partner to Deliver AI Growth Agents to Credit Unions via Keystone API Integration

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cotribute, a leading digital growth platform for credit unions, and Corelation, provider of the next-generation Keystone core system, today announced the availability of AI Growth Agents for all Corelation clients. The new Keystone API integration provides credit unions with expanded access to AI-driven tools for acquisition, cross-selling, and relationship growth.

The AI Growth Agents enable credit unions to layer intelligence and personalization on top of existing onboarding and digital origination systems. This approach allows institutions to enhance growth strategies without the need for system replacement or operational disruption. This integration reflects the next step in the partnership between Cotribute and Corelation, which share a commitment to helping credit unions grow through openness, agility, and innovation.

“This is a great example of how Corelation’s open architecture enables partners like Cotribute to bring next-level capabilities directly to our clients,” said Tim Maron, Chief Revenue Officer at Corelation. “Together, we’re equipping credit unions with AI-driven tools to grow faster, without disrupting the systems they already rely on.”

Cotribute’s AI Growth Agents support three core areas of member growth. The AI Acquisition Agent helps credit unions identify high-potential member personas and optimize messaging strategies to improve marketing outcomes. The AI Cross-Selling Agent recommends the next-best product during onboarding and automates targeted follow-up offers. The AI Relationship Growth Agent further supports growth by re-engaging dormant or indirect members through personalized outreach based on credit and income profiles.

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with Corelation and bring this joint innovation to life,” said Philip Paul, CEO of Cotribute. “Credit unions don’t want to rip out their existing tools — they want intelligent growth layered on top. This is what the market has been asking for, and now it’s here.”

Credit Union 1 and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, which use both the Cotribute and Corelation platforms, have each received recognition for their use of the technology to improve member engagement. Credit Union 1 received the 2025 Finopotamus Growth Award for membership and deposit growth initiatives, while Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, recipient of the 2024 Finopotamus Game Changer Award, has expanded its use of digital tools to enhance member service.

“Corelation and Cotribute have been instrumental in helping us deliver fast, scalable growth,” said Todd Gunderson, President and CEO of Credit Union 1. “Their platforms give us the flexibility, intelligence, and integration we need to keep up with — and outperform — much larger institutions.”

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to serve our members better,” said John Holt, President and CEO of Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union. “The combination of Cotribute’s digital origination and AI capabilities with Corelation’s flexible core has enabled us to modernize our experience while staying true to our mission.”

The AI Growth Agents are now live and available to all Corelation clients. Cotribute will also host webinars and pilot programs for credit unions interested in exploring the new capabilities.

About Cotribute

Cotribute is the Intelligent Digital Growth Platform for financial institutions and is trusted by the fastest growing financial institutions. Designed to layer on top of existing core, loan origination, and digital banking systems, Cotribute enables banks and credit unions to accelerate account and loan origination, deepen product adoption, and power AI-driven growth without disrupting existing infrastructure. Cotribute’s composable platform includes account opening, loan origination, cross-sell flows, onboarding journeys, and AI Growth Agents that combine deterministic, generative, agentic and human-in-the-loop AI to deliver measurable impact.

Learn more at www.cotribute.com.

About Corelation, Inc.

Based in San Diego, CA, Corelation is the innovative core processor for today’s credit union. This solution is a person-centric system that empowers credit unions to offer the best member service possible, enhancing their value for member attraction and retention. In terms of industry experience, Corelation’s staff has dedicated their careers to creating core systems and providing unparalleled client service. For more information, visit www.corelationinc.com.