-

Omdia: Abu Dhabi Media and STARZPLAY Partnership Highlights Growing Broadcaster Collaboration in MENA

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to Omdia research, broadcasters across the Middle East and North Africa are increasingly rethinking their digital strategies. Many are moving away from standalone OTT platforms and exploring partnerships with established streaming services, a trend highlighted by the newly announced partnership between Abu Dhabi Media (ADM) and STARZPLAY. This deal aligns with the patterns Omdia has been tracking worldwide.

"This partnership reflects the ongoing evolution of the MENA media landscape," said Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media and Entertainment at Omdia.

Share

Under the agreement, ADM’s digital catalogue, reported at more than 5,000 hours of Arabic entertainment, sports, and cultural programming, will be available exclusively on STARZPLAY’s ad-supported tier. Omdia notes that similar strategies have been observed in Europe, where broadcasters such as TF1, ITV, and Atresmedia have partnered with Netflix or Disney to expand audience reach, strengthen monetization, and reduce platform fragmentation.

"This partnership reflects the ongoing evolution of the MENA media landscape," said Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media and Entertainment at Omdia. "Broadcasters are increasingly exploring collaboration rather than building standalone platforms. Working with established streaming partners allows them to preserve local content identities while reaching audiences more efficiently."

Omdia's analysis indicates that these strategic alliances enable broadcasters to balance advertising and subscription revenue models while maintaining crucial investment in local content production. The ADM-STARZPLAY agreement represents a win-win scenario: ADM gains access to STARZPLAY's 2.6 million subscriber base without the costs of building its own platform, while STARZPLAY enhances its content offering with premium Arabic programming.

The partnership particularly underscores the growing importance of ad-supported streaming in the region, providing viewers with free access to premium Arabic content while creating sustainable revenue-sharing opportunities between partners.

"Collaborations between broadcasters and streamers are becoming a key foundation for sustainable media ecosystems," Rua Aguete added. "Based on Omdia forecasts, we expect to see more similar agreements in the region over the next 12 to 18 months as local players adopt global best practices."

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients’ strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

Contacts

Media Contact: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Industry:

Omdia

NASDAQ:TTGT
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#Broadcast
#Consumer
#Entertainment
#Omdia
#Streaming

Contacts

Media Contact: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Social Media Profiles
Omdia on LinkedIn
WeChat
Omdia on X
Omdia on Youtube
More News From Omdia

Omdia: Global TV and Video Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2030 as Online Video Surges

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The combined online video and traditional TV markets, including revenue from subscriptions, on-demand transactions and advertising, are on track to reach $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030. The findings come from two new Omdia reports: Global Streaming: Key trends 2025–30 and Pay TV & Online Video: Global. With pay TV flat, all of the growth is coming from online video. Global video streaming revenue is expected to reach $214.6 billion in 2025, representing an an...

Omdia: Global smartphone market grows 3% in Q3 2025, led by emerging economies

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global smartphone market shipped 320.1 million units in Q3 2025, representing a 3% year-on-year (YoY) increase and signaling recovery from the muted performance seen in the first half of the year according to latest research from Omdia. The first half of 2025 was weighed down by multiple challenges - rising uncertainty following changes in U.S. tariff policy and related supply chain restructuring as well as cautious channel sentiment triggered by slow retail traffic...

6G and AI Investment to Drive Global Communications Industry Growth, Omdia Forecasts

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Communications Providers (CP) revenue is expected to reach $5.6 trillion by 2030, growing at a 6.2% CAGR from 2025, according to Omdia’s latest global forecast for CP revenue and capital expenditure (capex). This steady growth is driven by technology innovation, infrastructure expansion, and strategic investment in 6G and AI. The report shows that while traditional telecom revenue will grow modestly at 2.7% CAGR, the technology segment, led by hyperscale platform...
Back to Newsroom