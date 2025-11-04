AM Best Places Credit Ratings of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company (Gray) (Metairie, LA).

The actions on the Credit Ratings (ratings) follow the announcement on Oct. 30, 2025, that Palomar Holdings, Inc. (Palomar) [NASDAQ PLMR] has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Gray from Bernhard Capital Partners. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The under review with positive implications status reflects AM Best’s view that the announced acquisition of Gray by Palomar, if completed, will be subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, which could enhance Gray’s financial flexibility, operating scale and execution capabilities. The ratings will remain under review with positive implications pending the close of the transaction, as well as AM Best’s evaluation of parental support, integration plans and the expected impact on the organization’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management. AM Best will continue discussions with management throughout this period.

