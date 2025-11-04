UKG Launches Workforce Intelligence Hub, Redefining Workforce Operations and Unlocking Unmatched Labor Insights

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG Aspire 2025— UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, today unveiled the Workforce Intelligence Hub, a first-of-its-kind AI-driven solution that unifies all workforce information — from employee schedules and time tracking to hiring, performance, pay, and industry trends — into one real-time view.

The Workforce Intelligence Hub serves as an operational command center, giving executives and managers unprecedented access to the labor insights they need to make better, faster decisions about staffing, productivity, and organizational efficiency. Built on the world's largest collection of workforce data, it delivers critical benchmarks to understand how the organization is performing, insights that explain what’s happening and why, and AI-driven actions to trigger changes across UKG and third-party systems in response to evolving conditions.

“The Workforce Intelligence Hub provides customers with a complete view of their operation, enabling the faster, data-driven decisions that today's business environment demands," said Suresh Vittal, Chief Product Officer at UKG. "By delivering AI-powered workforce intelligence at scale, our customers will benefit from a Workforce Operating Platform that serves as a system of action, helping them stay a step ahead of their competitors in a fast-changing world.”

Bringing together many of UKG’s most important market differentiators, including the power of UKG Bryte™ AI, an obsessive focus on the frontline employees, and industry specific expertise and benchmarks across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, logistics and distribution, the public sector, and services, the Workforce Intelligence Hub delivers outcome-focused intelligence, in real time, into:

Demand forecasting: Predicts staffing needs based on historical data, business trends, and external factors like seasonality, ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, reducing costs and improving service delivery.

Overtime trends and anomalies: Detects unexpected spikes or patterns in overtime usage, preventing excessive labor costs and flagging potential compliance risks early.

Shift coverage and labor gaps: Real-time visibility into where teams are short-staffed or overstaffed, to help managers rebalance workloads, and reduce overtime costs.

Workforce well-being indicators: Combines attendance, scheduling, and employee sentiment survey data to spot signs of employee burnout, fatigue, or disengagement.

Workforce performance dashboards: A consolidated, real-time view of key metrics across pay, performance, and engagement, giving leaders a single source of truth for operational and strategic decision-making.

“This kind of operational intelligence for the frontline workforce is unheard of in today’s marketplace,” said Jason Averbook, Global HR Digital Transformation and AI Leader at Mercer. “UKG is uniquely positioned to deliver this monumental leap forward in workforce intelligence, elevating workforce data to the same strategic importance as CRM and ERP.”

As an AI platform provider, UKG’s ethical approach to AI governance includes safe and secure utilization of data only that has been anonymized and aggregated, as well as regular testing and monitoring for bias and drift. With a strategic focus on delivering AI-guided solutions that help people unlock the most impactful areas of work, the Workforce Intelligence Hub will be available to select customers in early 2026.

