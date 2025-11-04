LISNR and Satsuma.ai Partner to Power Omnichannel Agentic Commerce at Scale

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LISNR, the global leader in ultrasonic data transmission technology, and Satsuma.ai, the MCP server and agentic-orchestration platform for commerce, today announced a strategic partnership to enable agentic commerce across in-store, out-of-store, and on-the-go experiences.

The partnership connects LISNR’s location-aware identity platform—used globally across retail, transit, venues, and wallets—with Satsuma.ai’s agentic connection layer, which allows LLM-powered agents to work directly with a retailer’s loyalty, catalog, and ordering systems. LISNR verifies who the customer is and where they are, while Satsuma.ai recommends products and ensures the order is fulfilled in the best way—whether in-store, through a nearby partner, or shipped to the home—so commerce can happen wherever and whenever intent arises.

“Only a small fraction of brands have been chosen by foundational LLM platforms for direct integration,” said Matthew Bouchner, CEO and Founder, Satsuma.ai. “Our platform exists to bring agentic commerce to the other 99%. Partnering with LISNR expands access across major retailers, transit providers, and point-of-sale systems so everyday shoppers can buy wherever they are.”

Agentic commerce is projected to reach $175 billion by 2030. What were once bespoke integrations are now a scalable, repeatable framework, positioning the entire ecosystem to capture this growth. By uniting LISNR’s authenticated presence technology with Satsuma.ai’s agentic intelligence, the partnership is positioned to unlock billions in new transaction value by turning everyday moments of intent into secure, frictionless purchases.

As digital wallets and mobile-first transit payments move to mainstream adoption by 2026, they create an ideal foundation for agentic commerce, where contextual retail ads, delivered based on a rider’s location, become actionable transactions in real time. For example, a commuter authenticated through a LISNR-powered transit app could receive a personalized Satsuma-powered recommendation for a product at a nearby retailer, apply loyalty benefits, and complete the purchase for pickup before stepping off the train.

“By the end of this quarter, LISNR-powered applications will reach more than 20 million daily riders in transit apps and another 20 million users in digital wallet platforms worldwide,” said Eric Allen, CEO of LISNR. “By combining LISNR’s authenticated presence and loyalty identity with Satsuma.ai’s agentic orchestration, retailers can finally meet customer intent in real time—whether inside a transit app, near a store entrance, at a stadium, or even during a broadcast—always with the retailer retaining loyalty and remaining the merchant of record.”

In-store, the partnership allows merchants to recognize a shopper at entry, decouple loyalty programs from time of payment, and deliver targeted offers before the customer checks out, including items beyond physical shelves, while confirming real-time inventory availability.

By bridging digital agents and real-world retail to create a unified, intelligent shopping layer across every consumer experience, LISNR and Satsuma.ai are redefining the future of commerce. This partnership turns everyday intent into instant opportunity, empowering brands and retailers to activate personalized, authenticated transactions wherever their customers move, work, and play.

About LISNR

LISNR® powers secure and seamless data transmission in over 100 countries using sound for proximity verification, proximity marketing, and transaction verifications. Its ultrasonic SDK challenges conventional methods like Bluetooth, NFC, and QR codes, offering a versatile, offline alternative requiring no special hardware. By converging offline and online experiences, LISNR's technology is critical to digital transformation initiatives in urban mobility, retail, financial services, digital identity, and hospitality. For more information, visit LISNR.com.

About Satsuma.ai

Satsuma.ai connects retailers, brands, and POS systems directly to AI agents. By managing the complex integrations required for agentic commerce, Satsuma.ai ensures merchants can seamlessly participate in the agent-driven economy while retaining full control over their AI agent relationships, customers, and data. Its MCP server and orchestration layer provide the infrastructure that allows AI agents to interact with existing systems securely and reliably—enabling commerce everywhere intent arises without ceding ownership or visibility to third parties. Learn more at Satsuma.ai.