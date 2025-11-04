UKG Transforms Real-Time Labor and Staffing Strategies by Launching Rapid Hire and Dynamic Labor Management

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, today announced two innovative solutions designed to help organizations transform daily operations: UKG® Rapid Hire and Dynamic Labor Management. These solutions help organizations anticipate and identify rapidly changing labor needs in real-time, then instantly respond by rebalancing staff deployments or quickly hiring frontline roles to keep operations running smoothly.

High-Volume Frontline Hiring Made Fast and Frictionless

Built on UKG’s acquisition of the high-volume hiring startup Chattr, Rapid Hire does not require candidates to register an account and replaces the traditional application with a focus on skills and experiences, referred to as success DNA, to identify best-fit candidates. Designed as an AI- and mobile-first conversational experience, Rapid Hire uses a chat-style interface to pair candidates with open roles.

This approach reduces time-to-hire to just a few days and saves managers several hours per week by automating 90% of repetitive hiring tasks, like manually posting jobs, following up with candidates, scheduling interviews, and onboarding paperwork. Rapid Hire also provides predictive insights during onboarding designed to improve retention.

“The launch of Rapid Hire marks an exciting step forward in helping organizations build stronger frontline teams with less effort and more confidence,” said Suresh Vittal, Chief Product Officer at UKG. “Tens of thousands of organizations worldwide already use UKG to forecast, predict, and plan their frontline staffing needs. Rapid Hire now brings those plans to life. We’re thrilled to welcome the Chattr team to UKG.”

“Chattr was founded with the bold mission of making frontline hiring as fast and frictionless as ordering a rideshare or meal. We now help organizations move candidates from interest to hire in as little as 24-48 hours, with candidate conversion rates 7-times the industry average,” said Jim Schimpf, Chattr CEO and co-founder. “Joining UKG gives tens of thousands of organizations access to our transformative solution, while accelerating the delivery of our planned innovations.”

Real-Time Labor Insights that Keep Service Levels High

While Rapid Hire accelerates hiring for frontline roles, Dynamic Labor Management helps organizations identify staffing gaps and react to fluctuations in customer demand with unprecedented real-time speed.

Too few staff hurts service, while too many staff drives up labor costs. Dynamic Labor Management solves this challenge by continually analyzing demand data, schedules, and forecasts to provide instant recommendations that optimize staffing and labor costs. It recommends how to rebalance staff, while factoring in compliance requirements, employee skills and certifications, and even complex union rules.

Dynamic Labor Management empowers managers to make real-time staffing decisions that directly enhance customer experience and protect the bottom line. At the end of each shift, it delivers actionable insights on savings, service improvements, and best practices — fueling smarter future scheduling and fostering a culture of continuous operational excellence.

“Rapid Hire and Dynamic Labor Management further extend UKG’s market leadership in workforce management,” added Vittal. “Organizations can now conduct long-term forecasting and scenario planning with UKG Strategic Workforce Planning, hire frontline employees at scale with Rapid Hire, schedule employees and capture their time with UKG Pro® WFM, recognize and react to fluctuations in customer demand in real-time with Dynamic Labor Management, and pay people in 150+ countries with UKG One View — all on one Workforce Operating Platform.”

Availability

Unveiled at UKG Aspire 2025, Rapid Hire is available for UKG customers today, and Dynamic Labor Management will be available in the first quarter of 2026.

Supporting Resources

About UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2025 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.