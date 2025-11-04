MetroList Brings 24/7 AI Assistance, Answering Member Questions in Seconds

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroList, Northern California’s largest multiple listing service, today announced Lundy Navigator, another initiative with Lundy, Inc. to improve the MetroList subscriber experience. This latest initiative builds on the deep relationship MetroList has developed with Lundy, the leading provider of voice-activated real estate support tools.

Real estate professionals are frequently in the field with clients. At any moment, they may require immediate, accurate answers to compliance, support, and operational questions. After years of tracking the most common subscriber questions, MetroList adopted Lundy Navigator to transform its documents and website resources into searchable, conversational information.

“Agents work in a very demanding environment and need reliable information at their fingertips,” said Dave Howe, President & CEO of MetroList. “We knew the experts at Lundy could transform our assets into easily accessible answers, lifting the burden of repetitive inquiries off frontline staff and keeping agents moving forward 24 hours a day.”

Navigator powered by Lundy, provides subscribers with:

Greater productivity, access to immediate answers and precise resources with no downtime.

With MetroList Institutional knowledge in one place, Navigator quickly finds and provides the best response.

Increased satisfaction because questions receive immediate answers.

“The leadership at MetroList knew Navigator could handle the sheer volume of data they had to share with subscribers,” said Justin Lundy, founder and president of Lundy, Inc. “Navigator gets to the right answer quickly and the subscriber can get back to serving their clients and closing deals.”

Navigator is available 24/7, and subscribers can interact with the tool anytime. For more information about Navigator, visit Lundy Inc.

About Lundy, Inc.

Lundy Inc. is a pioneer in voice-first technology, committed to transforming the real estate industry through inclusive, intuitive solutions. Our flagship products leverage AI and voice commands to make property discovery, transactions, and information accessible to everyone.

About MetroList Services, Inc.

MetroList Services Inc. is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 20,000 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba Counties.

Now in its 40th year of operation, MetroList is the largest MLS in Northern California, serving a geographic market area covering more than 10,000 square miles. MetroList operates ten regional administrative centers that provide a full range of value-added tools, resources, and services to help real estate professionals succeed in their businesses.