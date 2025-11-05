-

ChargePoint Awarded Sourcewell Contract to Provide EV Charging Infrastructure for U.S. and Canada Public Agencies

Agreement Simplifies EV Charging Deployment for up to 50,000 Public Agencies and Retains ChargePoint Leadership in Government Business

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of EV charging solutions, today announced it has been awarded a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract to provide EV charging solutions to public agencies in the U.S. and Canada. The award represents ChargePoint’s third consecutive agreement with Sourcewell, dating back to 2017.

Through the agreement, entities such as municipalities, transit authorities, and public schools can deploy ChargePoint EV chargers, software, and services through a streamlined procurement process with preferred pricing. ChargePoint secured the Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement requirements while delivering exceptional value and service. This agreement enables any public agency access to purchase from ChargePoint using Sourcewell-vetted pricing, streamlining the public purchasing process.

“This latest agreement extends our longstanding relationship with Sourcewell to accelerate and simplify the adoption of EV charging solutions for local governments, schools and other public agencies,” said David Vice, Chief Revenue Officer at ChargePoint. “Over the course of our relationship we’ve enabled hundreds of Sourcewell member agencies go electric, meeting their sustainability and ESG goals.”

Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive pricing contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational, and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint’s extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.25 million charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 16 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation. For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

