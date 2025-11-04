Tractor Supply Expands Field & Stream Lineup to Celebrate Life Outdoors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today that its assortment of exclusive Field & Stream products has arrived. A full lineup of hunting gear and equipment, premium dog products and apparel and accessories is now available in stores and online at TractorSupply.com/FieldandStream. Tractor Supply and Field & Stream first announced a multi-year, strategic licensing partnership in January, bringing together two brands that share the same authenticity, quality and passion for the outdoors.

Just in time for hunting season, Tractor Supply is excited to introduce an expanded Field & Stream lineup that celebrates our shared heritage and passion for the outdoors. Share

“Just in time for hunting season, Tractor Supply is excited to introduce an expanded Field & Stream lineup that celebrates our shared heritage and passion for the outdoors,” said Seth Estep, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer. “The time spent in the outdoors isn’t just a pastime—it’s a tradition that connects generations. For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply has been outfitting those who live for crisp mornings in the woods and the thrill of the hunt. Partnering with Field & Stream, one of the most trusted names in the outdoors, strengthens our commitment to offering quality gear at a great value.”

“This partnership with Tractor Supply enables us to bring the spirit of Field & Stream to life,” said Doug McNamee, President, Field & Stream. “We are proud to have inspired, entertained and informed our readers for generations and are thrilled to be able to take that a step further. With these collections, outdoor enthusiasts can show their passion for Field & Stream and use products designed with our expertise to help make each outdoor experience a memorable one.”

To celebrate the expanded Field & Stream lineup, Tractor Supply has released a new brand video showcasing the spirit of the outdoors and the excitement of hunting season.

Hunting Collection

In June, Tractor Supply stores introduced a small range of Field & Stream hunting equipment. Customers have loved the quality, design and value of these products, generating strong momentum for the brand. The expanded collection features a wider range of blinds, feed and feeders, safes and trail cameras, all designed with the rugged reliability outdoor enthusiasts expect from such a legendary brand.

Maryann Boettner, a Tractor Supply District Manager in Southwest Louisiana who started hunting with her dad as a child, has been using the 350 lb. Steel Deer Corn Feeder and can’t say enough good things about it.

“The amount of corn it holds is amazing,” she said. “With a 350-pound holding capacity, I rarely have to go out and refill it or worry that levels are low. It’s also really durable, which is helpful with Louisiana weather this time of year.”

Pet Collection

The Field & Stream Pet Collection is built for dogs that love the outdoors, just like their owners. It includes durable beds, hunting-inspired toys, a heavy-duty travel kennel and even a cozy camo dog coat for excursions into the field. The collection also features Field & Stream’s Pack Provisions line of nutritious food and tasty treats formulated with energy-providing nutrients and rich in protein to fuel active dogs. Pack Provisions is a family of products designed to work together for optimal pet health, including food, supplements and treats.

Apparel & Accessories

The Field & Stream apparel line is all about authentic lifestyle wear. Each timeless piece is crafted for comfort and durability. The Field & Stream apparel collection features t-shirts, hoodies and ball caps that blend Field & Stream’s vintage outdoor style with Tractor Supply’s Life Out Here spirit. The lineup also includes tote bags, blankets and insulated stainless-steel tumblers in both solid colors and vintage Field & Stream designs.

To see Tractor Supply’s full range of Field & Stream items, visit TractorSupply.com/FieldandStream.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 296 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, and Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of September 27, 2025, the Company operated 2,364 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 206 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.

ABOUT FIELD & STREAM

For more than a century, Field & Stream has been the most-trusted voice of the outdoors. With origins dating back to 1871, F&S has taught a nation to hunt and fish, to camp and explore, to survive and thrive in the outdoors—all while leading the charge to conserve and fight for wildlife and wild places. The secret to our longevity is simple: Hunters and anglers love a great story—and nobody tells one better than Field & Stream. Acclaimed singer-songwriters Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, along with a group of experienced brand builders, acquired and relaunched Field & Stream in 2024, unifying this legacy brand for the first time in its history. Now embarking on a new chapter, the next generation of Field & Stream includes a best-in-class, outdoor-lifestyle media platform, a return to a print publication, a membership community, a wide variety of co-branded and licensed product lines, plus experiential brand extensions including a modern and affordable lifestyle lodge concept. For more information visit www.fieldandstream.com.