The Agent Alliance: Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives Partners with Envela Insurance on the "Life Is Personal" Initiative

DALLAS & FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives (ICSL) announced a groundbreaking partnership with Envela Insurance, a platform built for independent agents. Their joint initiative, Life Is Personal, unites data, technology and human insight to help independent agents champion prevention alongside protection. Together, Envela and ICSL are redefining how insurance protects people, connecting financial security with better health outcomes.

The campaign connects insurance protection with preventive wellness, positioning independent agents as trusted advocates for healthier communities and more resilient workforces. By equipping agencies with credible health data, educational tools and engagement resources, Envela and ICSL extend the influence of the independent distribution network beyond traditional risk transfer.

“The next era of insurance isn’t reactive, it’s preventive. Through our partnership with ICSL, we’re making insurance more human, proving that prevention belongs at the heart of protection. Every policy represents a person, and when we help families take preventive steps, we’re not just protecting lives; we’re improving them. I’m honored to join ICSL’s Agent Advisory Council to help advance the mission to save a million lives.”— Ken Hampton, Founder and CEO, Envela Insurance

At the heart of this partnership is ICSL's identification of five critical health trends driving elevated risks: cardiac and circulatory conditions, neurological and nervous system disorders, metabolic and digestive issues, cancer, and external causes such as accidents and injuries.

With U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data revealing more than five million more Americans are disabled compared to pre-pandemic, agents now have unprecedented opportunities to inform clients about these concerns and recommend tailored proactive steps—from lifestyle adjustments to specialized screenings. Through Life Is Personal, ICSL provides agencies with prevention toolkits, educational assets and access to discounted blood-testing opportunities tied to these five health drivers, enabling agents to support early detection and long-term well-being as part of a broader protection strategy.

“Five years after the end of the pandemic, Americans face an epidemic of health challenges-especially cancer, cardiac and circulatory conditions, and metabolic diseases. We are excited to partner with the innovators and insurance pioneers at Envela Insurance to drive awareness and empower agents to help their customers proactively address these serious health challenges,” said Josh Stirling, Founder and President of Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives. Stirling added, “For example, compared to pre-pandemic, many cancers have surged 10%-50%, cardiac and circulatory conditions are elevated 10%-30%, and metabolic diseases have spiked 10%-35%. These challenges present a great opportunity for agents to protect clients and communities like never before.”1

“'Life is Personal' is a movement empowering agents to shine a spotlight on these critical health issues, forging generational trust by preventing crises before they strike—ensuring they’re the trusted family advisor in times of need and driving long-term retention for insurers,” said Richard Watts, Vice President of ICSL Board of Directors

"This partnership opens a vital door for insurance agents to step up as leaders in promoting better health outcomes within our communities," said Mitch Bagley, Board Member at ICSL. "Envela's dedication to improving insurance through personalized care makes them an ideal ally in our mission, aligning with our goal of saving one million lives."

About Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives:

The Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives (ICSL) is a Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit global initiative uniting the entire insurance industry through data-driven insights to deliver enhanced preventive health initiatives—empowering insurers, agents, and employers to advance preventative health initiatives. Our contributors and leadership are committed to transforming industry challenges into opportunities for enhancing health outcomes across society. (https://www.insurancecollaborationtosavelives.org/)

About Envela Insurance:

Envela Insurance is redefining how independent insurance is sold, serviced, and scaled. Founded by insurance professionals, Envela operates as a data-native platform that empowers agents with the freedom to grow and the tools to lead—blending innovation, transparency, and human connection. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Envela collaborates with leading carriers and is an active member of Trusted Choice and the Big “I.” The company proudly maintains an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 5-star Google rating for service and trust across the Southeast. (https://envelainsurance.com/)

1 Analysis of CDC Data presented to The Actuaries’ Club of Boston (November 5th 2024)

