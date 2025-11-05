VSAVA and NEL Animal Medical Foundation Partner to Introduce Vietnam's First Specialized Veterinary Cardiology Course

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Vietnam Small Animal Veterinary Association (VSAVA) and NEL Animal Medical Foundation (NEL) have taken a significant first step in veterinary exchange between Vietnam and Korea. This marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to advance veterinary medicine across Asia.

The two organizations co-planned Vietnam's first "Comprehensive Veterinary Cardiology Series," a seven-part course, and successfully held its first session from October 11th to 12th in Ho Chi Minh City.

Held under the theme 'Join the cardiology gold rush during the golden hour with NEL,' the course focused on the 'Echocardiography Training Session' during its seven sessions.

The training course featured a systematic curriculum covering cardiac-related internal medicine, diagnostic imaging (echocardiography), and specialized practical training. It received an enthusiastic response from local participating veterinarians for its in-depth content, combining theory and practice.

Korean cardiology experts with extensive clinical experience, including Director Son Seong-ji of NEL Animal Medical Foundation and Professor Yoon Hak-young of Jeonbuk National University, participated as lecturers for this session. They actively shared their expertise and clinical know-how with their Vietnamese colleagues, leading to lively discussions.

This long-term educational project, made possible through the close cooperation of local Vietnamese company Saigon Ventures Inc. and Singapore's SV CROSSBORDER, which oversees veterinary education in Asia, is significant for successfully opening a new venue for exchange where veterinarians from both countries can enhance their expertise together.

Director Deok-ho Lim of NEL Animal Medical Foundation stated, "We are delighted to share the expertise and experience of both nations through this collaboration with VSAVA. We hope this special training, run like a 7-session school, will be an opportunity for Korean and Vietnamese veterinarians to grow together, while advancing veterinary cardiology throughout Asia."