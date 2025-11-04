-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to A10 2025-FL6

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to eight classes of A10 2025-FL6, a managed CRE CLO securitization with the ability to reinvest principal proceeds for 18 months including a 180-day ramp-up period.

The transaction will initially be collateralized by 21 mortgage loans with an aggregate cutoff date in-trust balance of $293.3 million and $56.7 million of cash collateral for the acquisition of additional ramp assets. Additionally, the transaction provides the sponsor with the ability to effectuate modifications to performing loans, as well as buy out defaulted and credit risk assets. The 21 loans are collateralized by 27 individual assets, which are classified as multifamily (54.0%), retail (27.9%), industrial (9.6%), manufactured housing (4.6%), and lodging (3.8%).

This transaction also includes a par value test (overcollateralization, or OC) and an interest coverage (IC) test. If either test is not satisfied on any determination date, on the following payment date, interest proceeds remaining after interest is paid to the Class E notes will be used to pay down the principal balances of the Class A through E notes in sequential order until the test is satisfied, or such classes of notes are paid in full.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1012086

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael McGorty, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2393
michael.mcgorty@kbra.com

Michael Brown, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2307
michael.b.brown@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael McGorty, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2393
michael.mcgorty@kbra.com

Michael Brown, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2307
michael.b.brown@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Verus Securitization Trust 2025-11 (VERUS 2025-11)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 12 classes of mortgage pass-through notes from Verus Securitization Trust 2025-11 (VERUS 2025-11), a $707.4 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral comprises 1,426 residential mortgages and is characterized by a significant concentration of loans underwritten using alternative income documentation. Borrowers in the subject pool possess a non-zero WA original credit score of 736 and exhibit moderate equity in ea...

KBRA Comments on Park National Corporation’s Acquisition of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On October 27, 2025, Newark, OH-based Park National Corporation (NYSE: PRK) ("Park" or “the company”) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Dyersburg, TN-based First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (FIZN) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $317 million, representing 1.68x tangible book value at the time of deal announcement. The transaction is expected to close in 1Q26, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals, with integration anticipated in 3Q26...

KBRA Assigns Rating to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.'s $185 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2029 and 2031

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a rating of BBB to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CCAP or "the company") $67.5 million, 5.87% senior unsecured notes due 2029, $50 million, 5.97% senior unsecured notes due 2029, and $67.5 million, 6.20% senior unsecured notes due 2031. The rating Outlook is Stable. Funds will be used to repay maturing unsecured debt. Key Credit Considerations The ratings are supported by the company’s ties to its credit investment platform, Crescent Capital Group...
Back to Newsroom