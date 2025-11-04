Babcock & Wilcox Announces Sale of Allen-Sherman-Hoff Business

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., (“B&W,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BW) announced it has sold its Allen-Sherman-Hoff (A-S-H) business to a subsidiary of Austria-based ANDRITZ for $29 million, subject to customary fees and adjustments.

In conjunction with the transaction, B&W and ANDRITZ, through certain wholly-owned subsidiaries, have signed sales representative agreements under which B&W will continue to market A-S-H and Diamond Power products and services to customers in the utility power sectors.

“This strategic asset sale is another step forward to finalize our debt reduction and strengthen our balance sheet as we increase our focus on our core businesses – delivering advanced power generation and environmental solutions and parts and services to utilities and industries around the world, and capitalizing on opportunities to provide reliable, available energy systems for artificial intelligence data centers,” said Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to work with the A-S-H and Diamond Power teams and to representing these technologies to meet the needs of our utility customers.”

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, served as exclusive financial advisor to B&W for the transaction.

