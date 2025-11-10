StackAdapt and iHeartMedia Bring Broadcast Radio to Programmatic Advertising

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), the leading technology company in advertising and marketing, today announced a new integration with iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, that brings iHeartMedia’s audio inventory (including broadcast radio, digital radio, streaming, and podcasts) directly to advertisers through the StackAdapt platform.

Offering marketers the scale and reach of broadcast radio inventory programmatically represents a major step forward in simplifying audio planning and activation, as advertisers can now plan, forecast, buy, measure, and report on all audio channels within StackAdapt. This eliminates manual processes and enables faster and more precise data-driven decisions across AM/FM broadcast and digital audio.

“Audio has always been a trusted and powerful medium,” said Greg Joseph, VP of Inventory at StackAdapt. “By making broadcast radio available programmatically, we are transforming one of advertising’s most established channels for the digital era. This integration enables our clients to reach iHeartMedia’s massive listener base with the same speed, efficiency, and transparency they expect from digital.”

In 2025, StackAdapt was ranked the #1 Audio Advertising Platform on G2, reflecting growing demand among marketers for unified, data-driven audio solutions that deliver measurable performance and efficiency across every channel.

iHeartMedia’s broadcast radio stations reach 278 million ad-supported listeners a month, offering brands access to audiences from every corner of the country. Through StackAdapt, advertisers can now target iHeart’s broadcast inventory using first-party audience segments, behavioural data, or custom parameters alongside other programmatic formats such as CTV, DOOH, and display to create a unified, full-funnel audio strategy. With visibility across every format, marketers can plan, forecast, buy, and report on campaigns from one platform while reaching audiences in trusted, regulated broadcast environments.

Political advertisers will also benefit from this new integration, as they increasingly seek trusted, regulated environments to reach voters at scale. By combining the reach of AM/FM broadcast with programmatic precision, StackAdapt and iHeartMedia enable campaigns to activate effectively across local and national markets during the 2026 election cycle.

“This partnership with StackAdapt makes iHeart’s premium audio experiences more accessible to the programmatic marketplace,” said Lisa Coffey, Chief Business Officer for iHeartMedia. “We are bringing together the reach and trust of broadcast radio with the agility and precision of programmatic buying. For marketers, it is an opportunity to activate at scale in one of the most engaging and brand-safe environments.”

The collaboration reflects the resurgence of local and community-driven content. AM/FM radio continues to hold 64% of all daily ad-supported audio listening, driven largely by the strength of local programming that resonates in rural and remote communities. With the number one use of Alexa Smart Speakers being AM/FM Radio, with iHeart as the most-used radio, broadcast radio remains central to how people consume audio in their homes and cars. By making broadcast radio inventory available programmatically, StackAdapt enables advertisers to reach listeners wherever they are, combining the scale and familiarity of AM/FM radio with the precision and flexibility of digital media.

The new integration is available immediately to StackAdapt clients across the United States.

