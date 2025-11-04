Entergy Louisiana and Energy Transfer Sign Agreement That Supports Reliable, Affordable Energy and Economic Growth in North Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entergy Louisiana and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced the signing of a 20-year natural gas firm transportation agreement to deliver reliable, affordable energy to customers and support new economic development in North Louisiana. This agreement creates a foundation for Louisiana to lead the way on American energy and artificial intelligence dominance.

Under the agreement, Energy Transfer would initially provide 250,000 MMBtu per day of firm transportation service beginning in February 2028 and continuing through January 2048. The deal structure also provides an option to Entergy to expand delivery capacity in the region to meet future energy demand and demonstrates both companies’ long-term commitment to meeting the region’s growing energy needs.

The natural gas supplied through this agreement, already in Entergy’s financial plan, will help fuel Entergy Louisiana’s combined-cycle combustion turbine facilities, which are being developed to provide efficient, cleaner energy for the company’s customers and to support projects like Meta’s new hyperscale data center in Richland Parish.

The project includes expanding Energy Transfer’s Tiger Pipeline with the construction of a 12-mile lateral with a capacity of up to 1 Bcf/d. Natural gas supply for this project will be sourced from Energy Transfer’s extensive pipeline network which is connected to all the major producing basins in the U.S.

“This agreement is another example of how we’re making smart, long-term investments to ensure reliable, affordable power for our customers while supporting major economic development projects across our state,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. “Working with partners like Energy Transfer allows us to secure the fuel supply needed to power critical facilities like the ones in northern Louisiana and support our state’s growth for decades to come.”

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana provides electricity to more than 1.1 million customers in 58 parishes. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR). Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We’re investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We’re also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergylouisiana.com and connect with @EntergyLA on social media.

About the Louisiana 100 Plan

The Louisiana 100 Plan is Entergy Louisiana’s bold, decade-long commitment to power progress across the state in honor of a century of service. Entergy has outlined six strategic goals focused on affordability, grid resilience, economic growth, job creation, community investment and volunteerism. Through this plan, Entergy aims to help keep residential electric rates low, strengthen infrastructure to withstand extreme weather, attract new industry and jobs and invest $100 million in Louisiana communities. The Louisiana 100 Plan is a clear roadmap for building a stronger, more resilient Louisiana learn more at entergylouisiana.com/100-plan.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this news release, and from time to time, Entergy Louisiana makes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected capital investments and load growth; and other statements of Entergy Louisiana’s plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy Louisiana undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy Louisiana’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Entergy Louisiana’s other reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans, and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent or on the timeline anticipated by the utilities and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including Entergy Louisiana’s ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for electricity, including from hyperscale data centers and other large customers, and to manage the impacts of such growth on customers and Entergy Louisiana’s business, or the risk that contracted or expected load growth does not materialize or is not sustained; and (d) effects on Entergy Louisiana or its customers of (1) changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental, international trade, or energy policies; (2) changes in commodity markets, capital markets, or economic conditions; and (3) technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with approximately 140,000 miles of pipeline and associated energy infrastructure. Energy Transfer’s strategic network spans 44 states with assets in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units (representing approximately 15% of the aggregate outstanding common and Class D units) of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.5 million common units (representing approximately 38% of the outstanding common units) of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results, including risks associated with growth capital projects, are discussed in Energy Transfer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

