National Duals Invitational Championship Match to Air on ESPN2

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Duals Invitational, a groundbreaking $1 million collegiate wrestling event sponsored by Paycom, has announced that its championship match will air on ESPN2 on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. CST from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The final was previously slated to air on ESPNU before being moved to ESPN2.

“The National Duals Invitational is a terrific opportunity to showcase and grow the sport of wrestling,” said Matt Surber, tournament director. “The high-stakes championship will be a must-watch for both wrestling supporters and casual sports fans, and we’re excited to compete on the national platform of ESPN2."

Shane Sparks will call the action alongside two-time NCAA All-American Hardell Moore as the top two teams collide for the $200,000 grand prize.

Through the tournament’s broadcast partnership with FloSports, FloWrestling will stream the 27 duals live on Nov. 15 and 16.

The 16-team field reflects both tradition and depth in college wrestling. Together, the competitors have combined for more than 60 NCAA team titles and 450 individual national champions.

In addition to world-class competition, the event will feature a record-setting $1 million prize purse — the first of its kind in collegiate wrestling. The champion will claim $200,000, with $150,000 awarded to both the runner-up and third-place teams, and prize money extending through eighth place. Every participating program will receive a $20,000 stipend, underscoring the Invitational’s commitment to supporting the sport at the highest level.

Tournament organizers also recently announced $50,000 in team takedown bonuses, awarding $10,000 to the squads with the fastest average takedown time in the first day’s five sessions.

While fans across the country can follow every match on FloWrestling and ESPN2, the best way to experience the intensity of the National Duals Invitational is live in Tulsa. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the BOK Center Box Office.

For updates and more information, visit nationaldualsinvitational.com.

About the National Duals Invitational

The National Duals Invitational is a premier collegiate wrestling event featuring 16 of the top NCAA Division I teams competing for a total purse of more than $1 million. Hosted at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Invitational offers substantial payouts to participating programs, including $200,000 to the championship team. The National Duals Invitational is sponsored by Paycom.